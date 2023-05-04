Thefts of catalytic converters, the valuable car parts that filter exhaust gases, have dropped significantly in Queens compared to this time last year.
As of mid-April, there were 313 thefts of the part, which contains precious metals that can be melted down, in Patrol Borough Queens North, according to the NYPD. By that time last year, there were 418. In Patrol Borough Queens South, there were 285 as of April 16, compared to 502 last year.
In 2022, there were 8,000 citywide, compared to just over 2,000 the year before. In 2018, there were only 198.
The value of precious metals has risen and in turn, so has the crime.
The trend remains a focus for police and lawmakers and a concern for residents.
On April 20, the Chronicle reported a swift and brazen early-morning theft of the device from a 2005 Honda in Howard Beach that resulted in $4,000 in damage.
The NYPD is now proposing an update to a law enacted last month that requires electronic record-keeping for purchases and secondhand sales of parts that contain precious metals. Adding a line specifically about catalytic converters would “discourage the purchase of stolen catalytic converters and would assist the NYPD in conducting investigations related to such thefts,” it said in a notice. A virtual public hearing and comment opportunity is set for June 16.
The NYPD will offer catalytic converter etching on May 19 in Cunningham Park from noon to 4 p.m. in the upper parking lot. The entrance is on Francis Lewis Boulevard.
Giving the parts a unique serial number and QR code enrolls them into a database and, police say, can deter theft.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.