When air travel shut down last March, it cleared the way for the $8-billion rebuilding of LaGuardia Airport to finish without interruption. A new Departures and Arrivals Hall opened in early June, followed by a new Terminal B Concourse in late July. Only a handful of travelers, though, have seen the results, due to the length of the pandemic.
— Michael Shain
