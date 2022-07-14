You can thank a select group of men who more than 200 years ago created the Commissioners’ Plan of 1811 for the Manhattan street grid; and you can thank God, the Big Bang, or whatever you personally believe in for the formation of our solar system.
Thank them all for Manhattanhenge.
The astronomical-infrastructural phenomenon, in which the setting sun lines up perfectly with the Manhattan street grid, occurs on two consecutive days twice a year. (It also takes place at other times with the rising sun, but that’s harder to see because of obstructions looking east.) The name, with its tip of the hat to England’s mysterious Stonehenge, was coined by the astrophysicist Neill deGrasse Tyson.
Here, people gather at Gantry Plaza State Park in Long Island City on Monday to enjoy the view down 42nd Street, one of the prime avenues for witnessing Manhattanhenge. The shot was taken at 8:23 p.m. as the sun sank over New Jersey, or at least appeared to. — Peter C. Mastrosimone
