Leading up to the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, Queens College has become the new and permanent home of 13 iconic photographs commemorating 9/11 and the profound “Tribute in Light” installation, the annual memorial for the victims of the World Trade Center destruction that has risen from near Ground Zero since 2002.
The Godwin-Ternbach Museum, located on the Flushing campus of Queens College, is adding the limited-edition images from the “Tribute in Light” project, a public art installation commemorating the 9/11 attacks, to its permanent collections.
From Sept. 1 to Dec. 17, six images of the proposed renderings and a seventh image of the first pencil sketch by Julian LaVerdiere, one of the artists who contributed to the Tribute in Light initiative, will be on display in the “Remember This: A 9/11 Twenty-Year Anniversary Memorial” exhibition. The images provide an up-close and behind-the-scenes look at the proposals that helped conceptualize the memorial.
The exhibition will be available in-person only to Queens College students, faculty and staff due to Covid-19 restrictions, but will be accompanied by a virtual version for the public to access. The museum is located in the middle of the campus, on the fourth floor of Klapper Hall, so the college must adhere to both city and CUNY Covid requirements.
“We hope that anyone can use this as a space to commemorate, to contemplate, to think, to reflect and to really sit with it and honor the people that perished,” said Maria C. Pio, co-director at the museum and director of museum education and administration. “It’s a community coming together to remember and really reflect and honor that day,” she said.
There will be opportunities to share reactions and responses to the exhibit through written postcards that will be hung up at the physical installation and comments via the online one. “That will add to larger community talks and conversations of remembrance,” said Pio.
The museum came to possess the images thanks to Louise Weinberg, director of exhibitions, curator and co-director at Godwin-Ternbach. She was in contact with LaVerdiere, who worked in collaboration with Paul Myoda, in conjunction with architects John Bennet, Gustavo Bonevardi and Richard Nash Gould and lighting designer Paul Marantz, to create the installation featuring two beams of light rising from near Ground Zero, honoring those lost and also celebrating the spirit and strength of New Yorkers.
LaVerdiere and Myoda are visual artists who were both residents in the Lower Manhattan Cultural Council’s World Views artist residency program, which was located on the 91st floor of World Trade Center Tower One.
The Tribute in Light first illuminated up to four miles into the night sky on March 11, 2002, six months after the World Trade Center attacks, and has been lit every Sept. 11 since then, including last year, when it initially was to be canceled due to Covid-19 restrictions.
In addition to the digital renderings of how the artists proposed to create the public art installation will be other works from artists and photographers in the aftermath as well as pieces from “Mnemonic: A 9/11 Memorial Exhibition,” organized for the Atrium Gallery at LaGuardia Community College in 2002.
Also, a poster exhibition explaining the history behind the historic attacks, “September 11, 2001: The Day That Changed the World,” curated and produced by the 9/11 Memorial & Museum, will be displayed.
Finally, additions from Weinberg, who is also an artist and photographer, will contribute to the exhibition. “My own photographs are included as I documented the towers as they went down from my living room window, and the aftermath for a period of months at Ground Zero, at Union Square Park, in Midtown and at Cathedral of St. John the Divine,” Weinberg told the Chronicle in an email.
She lived in Long Island City at the time.
The six oversized photographs, as well as the pencil sketch and seven other prints, will become part of the Godwin-Ternbach Museum’s permanent collection, which consists of nearly 7,000 works from ancient to modern times, representing cultures from Africa, Asia, Latin America, Europe and North America.
The museum, part of the Kupferberg Center for the Visual and Performing Arts, at Queens College is the only one in the CUNY system that has a permanent collection and is also the only comprehensive collection of art and artifacts in the borough, according to its website. The museum was founded in 1981, but the Queens College Art Collection goes back to the 1930s, with the founding of the College in 1937. In 1957 the Queens College Art Collection began as a teaching collection for students to study works of art, serving students but also the greater Queens and New York communities.
“Having these works be part of our permanent collection means that we can access them at any point. We can use them either in future exhibitions or we can have students access them if they’re doing research or studying and want to look through them,” said Pio. It’s a learning opportunity for students attending Queens College this year who were not alive for the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, as well, she said.
The virtual exhibit will be available on the museum’s website with an anticipated launch date of Friday, Sept. 3.
