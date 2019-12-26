It’s often said that the only constant in life is change, and the age-old saying was proven true once again in 2019.

And as always, the landscape of Queens changed with new developments popping up throughout the borough.

Here, we take a look back at the stories that shaped this corner of Queens.

January

Richard Brown, who had served as Queens district attorney since 1991, announced he would not seek re-election due to health problems. Brown later said he would retire on June 1, what would have been the 28th anniversary of his appointment to the office by the late Gov. Mario Cuomo, but he died in May due to complications of Parkinson’s disease. He was 86.

The issue of a chronically broken escalator at the No. 7 station entrance on the north side of Roosevelt Avenue in Flushing was brought into the spotlight, after a 59-year-old woman was critically injured while crossing Roosevelt between Main and Union streets to use a nearby staircase. The escalator, which to this day is often gated off for repairs, is scheduled for upgrades in a future capital plan, according to the MTA, but it’s not clear when that will happen.

Downtown Flushing leaders called on the city to oust illegal massage parlors along 40th Road between Prince and Main streets, saying the illicit storefronts were hurting the area’s economy and reputation. In March, it was announced that many of the businesses were padlocked by the city or had locks switched by landlords in an effort to clean up the block.

February

Then-College Point Civic and Taxpayers Association President Joe Femenia died of a heart attack at his home. He was 62. He was remembered as a fierce advocate for his community by fellow civic activists, the NYPD and area lawmakers.

Mayor de Blasio’s long-talked about plan to abolish the Specialized High School Admissions Test, the sole criterion for getting into the city’s “elite eight” schools, was criticized by more than 100 people at a meeting of Community Education Council 26, which in 2018 passed a resolution opposing the mayor’s proposal. City Council Speaker Corey Johnson (D-Manhattan) called for establishing more of the schools.

More than two dozen Flushing residents expressed outrage over excessive noise and dirt created by the contractor of the 33rd Avenue water main project, which is still ongoing and creating problems for nearby residents.

March

The much-maligned congestion pricing plan, which will implement a toll on vehicles entering Manhattan’s central business district starting in 2021, was approved as part of the 2019-20 state budget. Specifics of the proposal, criticized by many northern Queens leaders, are still being worked out.

Plans were announced to renovate Crocheron Park’s baseball fields. The $1.768 million project began in the summer, and is expected to wrap up sometime in 2020.

April

The owner of the shuttered strip club Angels of the World in Flushing sued the state Liquor Authority in a bid to get his license back after a series of incidents surrounding the business got it closed down.

Three people from Flushing were in a small plane when it crashed in Valley Stream, LI. Miraculously, none were seriously hurt.

The reconstruction of the comfort station at Capt. George H. Tilly Park in Jamaica Hills was approved by Community Board 8’s Parks Committee. The City Hall-funded project, expected to start in August 2020, will add new heating, windows and other features to the structure.

Whitestone residents fed up with the noise from blasting car stereos at Willets Point and in Flushing Meadows Corona Park pressed their case for officials to do more about the problem.

After 50 years of business at 44-15 College Point Blvd., Kane’s Diner closed its doors.

May

Gov. Cuomo signed a bill that would install speed cameras around every public school in New York City.

Construction started on the highly awaited 555-seat annex at Francis Lewis High School in Fresh Meadows, which for years has operated at more than 200 percent capacity. The annex is expected to be completed by September 2021.

Fifty Willets Point businesses called on the city Department of Transportation to pave the streets of the Iron Triangle, which have been compared to those of Kabul, Afghanistan.

June

Public defender Tiffany Cabán appeared to have won the crowded Democratic primary for Queens district attorney over establishment candidate Melinda Katz, then-Queens borough president, but absentee ballots and a recount later crowned Katz the winner. Katz will become the borough’s top prosecutor on Jan. 1, and a special election to fill her position as borough president will be called soon after.

The magazine U.S. News & World Report named Townsend Harris High School the eleventh-best high school in the United States.

The New York Mets changed the address of Citi Field to 41 Seaver Way, in honor of the legendary Flushing pitcher who helped lead the 1969 Miracle Mets to their World Series title. Seaver was diagnosed with dementia earlier this year.

After years of advocacy by bike riders, a bill directing the state to study expanding the Long Island Motor Parkway recreational trail was passed by both chambers of the state Legislature. The bill would’ve required the state to look at the possibility of connecting the path to a trail spanning from Lakeville Road to Bethpage State Park in Nassau County. Cuomo, though, vetoed the bill in November due to a lack of funding.