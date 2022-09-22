Elmhurst resembled a dystopian hell during the first months of the Covid-19 outbreak in 2020. The virus tore through the area like a Category 5 hurricane. The community was called the “epicenter” and “ground zero” of the coronavirus.
NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst, one of the hardest hit hospitals in the country, was overwhelmed. The hallways were packed with patients. Outside the building, refrigerator trucks stored the bodies of Covid’s latest victims. Throughout the confusion and chaos, the neighborhood’s streets remained abnormally quiet as a result of a once-in-a-lifetime quarantine.
Two years later Elmhurst’s streets are once again bustling. While some of the area’s residents refuse to declare the pandemic “over,” they are removed enough from the darkest days that they can finally reflect on the impact the disease had on their lives.
Facilitating this assessment process was a conversation held by THE CITY’s Missing Them project last Saturday at the Moore Homestead Playground in Elmhurst. THE CITY, a nonprofit digital news outlet that covers the Big Apple, started Missing Them in May 2020. The project’s mission is to name and tell a story about every New Yorker who died of Covid.
The endeavor soon proved too complex for one organization to handle. THE CITY collaborated with the Columbia University School of Journalism and the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY to streamline the work. Students were trained and given hands-on experience with researching and interviewing. At one point, Boston College journalism students even participated through a service-oriented placement program.
Missing Them began as an online commemoration to those lost as a result of the virus. The digital memorial, which can be found on THE CITY’s website, aims to give their names, photos and obituaries. So far, about 2,700 of the approximately 42,000 New Yorkers who died of the disease have been listed, with over 500 obituaries included. THE CITY confirmed the identities and acquired necessary information by combing through city agency releases, news reports and social media posts. Family members were contacted to add further details.
As time passed, the project took on a life of its own. The consistent, thorough research led to THE CITY breaking two investigative stories — one regarding New York City’s jail-related Covid-19 fatalities and the other the responses of city nursing homes.
Missing Them also held virtual memorial events via Zoom during the quarantine. Hundreds attended, some sharing stories about deceased loved ones. There were cathartic writing exercises, as well as poetry readings and professional theatrical performances inspired by the stories and obituaries.
On Saturday, however, the Missing Them team took to the street through a Covid-19 conversation held in conjunction with the local nonprofit organization Woodside on the Move. THE CITY set up tables at the Moore Homestead Playground on Broadway and 45th Avenue and invited passersby to talk about how the pandemic had changed their lives. Residents could speak with journalists and volunteers in their own languages—whether English, Chinese, Spanish, Nepali or Tagalog, among others. Others chose to simply fill out surveys that asked questions such as “What issues matter to you now?,” “What have you lost?” and “Are there any lessons or insights you’ve gained from this time?”
“We were thinking of ways to grow this project, and one way is through having a physical presence,” said Anjali Tsui, Missing Them’s editor.
Melissa DiPento, the project’s deputy editor, added, “This is how we get a sense of the underlying issues that people in this hard-hit community care about, whether it be food insecurity, housing or education. We don’t want to assume we know people’s challenges.”
Elmhurst was particularly vulnerable to the virus because of its high population density and large number of multigenerational households. Since the pandemic’s start, one of every two Elmhurst citizens has been diagnosed with coronavirus, and one in 185 residents has died. Both statistics are higher than most other neighborhood averages, whether in Queens or New York City in general.
Food insecurity was the central issue broached by residents. Elmhurst native Anthony Szeto talked at length with Haidee Chu, a reporter for THE CITY who covers Queens.
“I discussed food insecurity and other gaps citizens here face, such as the elderly population’s lack of access to technology during the pandemic,” Szeto told the Chronicle. “But I also wanted to highlight positive stories, like how my friends and I have been contributing to the food pantries and helping our neighbors.” Multiple conversations revealed to Chu that the neighborhood “feels a certain neglect.”
DiPento noted the area’s food insecurity could be a consequence of families losing their breadwinner to the virus.
That’s why Woodside on the Move was distributing free food, in addition to personal protective equipment such as hand sanitizer, at the event.
“The food supply in Western Queens isn’t as abundant as people think,” insisted John Bahia, community affairs associate for Woodside on the Move. “I’m very proud to say that we’ve been filling up community fridges with food throughout the area ... THE CITY and the Missing Them project are discussing the after-effects of the pandemic and people’s lived experience. Who else is doing that?”
The answer: not many other outlets. Tsui mentioned that “the nature of today’s news cycle” does not help, as it often emphasizes stories that are more current or overly positive. As a result, the media focus on Covid’s impact on certain communities has faded.
DiPento admitted that it can be depressing to bring up death and suffering. “You can’t be truly prepared to talk to someone who has lost a loved one,” she said. “It never gets easier.”
“It was particularly tough talking to the parents of a 21-year-old who lost her life to Covid-19,” Tsui added.
THE CITY plans to continue the events in the coming months throughout Queens and other boroughs.
“We want to be the news site for everyday New Yorkers,” Zainab Shah, engagement director for THE CITY, said. “We do that by reaching out to people where they are and giving them a place to convene to talk about important topics.”
