As part of a Community Convo Series, Councilwoman Nantasha Williams (D-St. Albans) held a State of the District meeting last week at York College in Jamaica, allowing residents of the city’s District 27 to express their concerns regarding quality-of-life issues in the area.
Andrea Scarborough, a community activist and proud environmental advocate, introduced Williams and thanked her for listening and being proactive to her concerns about the high water table in Southeast Queens that has led to flooding in the area.
“Her office handled over 3,000 constituent issues in one year and I can say that I am one of those constituents,” Scarborough said. “She gave voice to the issue at Council hearings — she doesn’t know I know that. She hosted a town hall with the [Department of] Environmental Protection last year, it didn’t go as well as we wanted to. She is currently working with our Borough President Donovan Richards and other elected officials to seek a resolution.
“We still have flooding and sewer backups,” Scarborough added, “but this is what we want ... elected officials willing to get the job done to improve our lives.”
Scarborough thanked the councilwoman for not giving lip service in regard to problems in the area, and said she looks forward to holding the councilwoman accountable as they work together to solve other difficulties, such as illegal dumping and safety.
Williams said she has worked with the city Department of Sanitation on cleanup projects to pick up illegally dumped garbage on streets and reminded citizens that they must take pictures and provide locations as to trouble spots so the agency can resolve the issue within 24 to 32 hours.
“I took a picture on my way here when I saw trash,” Williams added.
The councilwoman is also working with investigators at District Attorney Melinda Katz’s Office to nab the repeat offenders who are dumping waste on city streets. She has allocated money for cameras to capture people who are dumping trash.
“We have a see something, say something effort in our office,” she added.
Speeding is a problem in the district, according to the councilwoman.
Williams said her office has worked with the Department of Transportation to get 10 speed cameras, six signage requests for multiway stops, four speed bumps and four streetlights to tackle the issue.
Dedicated bus lanes have been an issue for many business owners and the councilwoman along with other elected officials wrote a joint letter raising the issue to the DOT.
The joint letter, which also included Borough President Donovan Richards, Assemblymembers Alicia Hyndman (D-Springfield Gardens), Clyde Vanel (D-Queens Village) and Khaleel Anderson (D-South Ozone Park), Councilmembers Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica), Selvena Brooks-Powers (D-Laurelton) and Jim Gennaro (D-Fresh Meadows) and state Sen. Leroy Comrie (D-St. Albans), which was issued August 30, 2022, called for the bus lanes’ hours of operations to be amended on Jamaica Avenue.
Last year, the Queens Chronicle reported on dedicated bus lanes taking up parking spaces in Downtown Jamaica, making it harder for customers to find a place to leave their car while they shop at local shops.
Constituents have reached out to Williams’ office to address the lack of affordable housing in D27, the councilwoman added.
“We literally have no apartments to send them to,” Williams said, but she is working with Comrie who has advocated for community land trusts to help create new housing.
Community land trusts are nonprofit organizations governed by a board of CLT residents, community residents and public representatives that provide lasting community assets and shared equity homeownership opportunities for families and communities, according to Ground Solutions Network, a group that offers policy support for such initiatives.
“It’s a creative way to control our housing stock,” the councilwoman said.
While over the year many people have made complaints about diversity in the NYPD, the councilwoman noted that the FDNY is far more lacking in terms of inclusivity and has one percent of women and is 11 percent Black. As a result she has passed legislation that will make it easier for all people to learn about job openings at the agency.
The councilwoman has also passed a bill to audit crisis management organizations to make sure they are running efficiently and is working on legislation to prevent smoke shops from opening up near schools.
