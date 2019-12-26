The year 2019 in western Queens began and ended with a focus on Anable Basin, the East River inlet surrounded by properties long targeted for redevelopment. And in between there was plenty of other news — of lives lost in horrific crimes and crashes, of sweeping changes in the laws, of special elections, of national politics made local and much more. Here’s much of what the Queens Chronicle reported in the first half of the year, with news of the second half appearing in this space next week.

January

The year began with a look back at traffic crashes, as a new report revealed that 71 people had been killed by them in Queens in 2018, more than in any other borough. And the final tally was actually 72, as another person was killed Dec. 31, after the report had been compiled. The citywide total was 196.

City Councilman Costa Constantinides (D-Astoria) called for a Consolidated Edison substation in Astoria to be removed because an “arc flash” there had lit up the night sky, disrupted some power supplies and frightened some residents Dec. 27.

Queens District Attorney Richard Brown announced on Jan. 10 that he would not seek another term. Brown, who battled Parkinson’s disease, had held the job since 1991. A number of Democratic candidates prepared campaigns to replace him.

Protesters continued to oppose the Target store planned for Elmhurst near the Jackson Heights border, holding a mock trial in which they found the developers guilty of gentrification. They also prepared to take their case that the project violated zoning laws to state Supreme Court.

Online retail and tech giant Amazon, faced with resistance to the deal it had made with the city and state to build a new headquarters around Anable Basin in LIC, flooded Queens mailboxes with fliers touting the benefits it promised to bring, including 25,000 new jobs.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner announced that the death of state Sen. Jose Peralta last November at age 47 had been caused by leukemia.

The state Senate and Assembly later passed a bill, renamed the Jose Peralta New York State DREAM Act, to make college aid available to unauthorized immigrants. The bill was one of many enabled by Democrats’ winning the state Senate in the prior year’s election.

Jakiw Palij, the Nazi concentration camp guard who lived for years in Jackson Heights after lying about his past to get into the United States, died at age 95.

Gov. Cuomo signed the Reproductive Health Act, expanding abortion rights beyond existing state law.

February

An illegal immigrant and member of the MS-13 street gang, Ramiro Gutierrez gunned down Abel Mosso of the rival 18th Street gang on a 7 train platform in broad daylight, the authorities said. Dozens of people saw the Feb. 3 killing unfold.

Amazon announced on Feb. 14 that it was dropping its plan to build a campus in LIC, saying in a prepared statement, in part, “While polls show that 70% of New Yorkers support our plans and investment, a number of state and local politicians have made it clear that they oppose our presence and will not work with us to build the type of relationships that are required to go forward with the project we and many others envisioned in Long Island City.”

Former Rep. Joe Crowley, defeated in 2018 by now-Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-Bronx, Queens) in a Democratic primary, resigned as chairman of the Queens Democratic Party and later was replaced by Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-Queens, Nassau).

Area police commanders and Councilman Francisco Moya (D-Corona) held a town hall meeting in response to the slaying of Mosso, other gang violence and the spread of gang-related graffiti in the area.

The MTA set a new fare structure that kept single rides at $2.75 but raised other rates. Meanwhile, a piece of wood fell off the 7 train tracks in Woodside and speared the windshield of an SUV being driven below, in the first of a series of incidents of debris coming off elevated subway lines in Queens.

The last defendant in the 2015 acid attack on Alexandra Dyer, then the head of Long Island City nonprofit group Hospital Audiences, was sentenced to 17 years in prison.

March

A project to install elevators at the Astoria Boulevard N/W subway stop began, requiring the station’s closure for months.

U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) drew hundreds to a March 8 LIC rally supporting her campaign for the White House, slamming Amazon and President Trump and touting her progressive policy platform.

Brown announced that he would step down as district attorney early, on June 1. Six of the seven Democrats seeking to replace him sparred at a March 12 forum held at CUNY Law School in Long Island City.

An LIC man, Robert Spencer, 53, was killed March 14 on his bicycle when he was hit by a car blocks from his home. Police determined he had run a red light, citing video evidence, but Spencer’s family and some bicycle advocates disputed that. They held a memorial ride in his honor while City Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer (D-Sunnyside) called for more traffic-calming measures to protect cyclists.

Safety advocates in Jackson Heights criticized the Parks Department for allegedly pulling back on plans to close all of 78th Street between 34th Avenue and Northern Boulevard to traffic, effectively expanding Travers Park. A car dealership, Koeppel Mazda, has a service entrance on the portion of 78th that remains open, and buses park there for the neighboring Garden School. On March 30, more than 200 people rallied for the street’s closure.

More than 200 people also turned out for a March 26 meeting on nascent plans to build a new community on decks laid over the Sunnyside Yard rail complex.

A state budget accord was reached just before the legal deadline, one including several policy changes set to be imposed later, such as the establishment of congestion-pricing fees to drive into most of Manhattan, a ban on most thin plastic shopping bags and the elimination of bail for all misdemeanors and a variety of felonies.

April

Mayor de Blasio signed an executive order on April 11 to have all city agencies replace plasticware with biodegradable and compostable substitutes by the end of the year. A bill that would force the private sector to do the same is before the City Council.

Soon after, the Council passed a series of environmental bills largely aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions from large buildings, and the mayor announced other new policies that he said together form a Green New Deal for the city.

LIC resident Richard Keith, also known as Keith Richard, pleaded guilty to first-degree assault for driving onto a sidewalk and running down a 17-year-old high school football player who was with a group purportedly out egging on Halloween night in 2017.

Van Bramer announced his run to replace Katz as borough president. That race would have been held in 2021, but a special election for the seat is expected early next year because Borough President Melinda Katz will vacate the seat to become district attorney in January. In April she had yet to win the position.

May

Activists, elected officials, advocates and relatives of Giovanni Ampuero held a vigil for the 9-year-old boy and rallied for improved pedestrian safety a year after he was struck and killed by a driver on Northern Boulevard in Jackson Heights.

Brown, after a lifetime devoted to criminal justice as both judge and prosecutor, died on May 3, with hundreds of mourners including judges in their robes and former Mayors Mike Bloomberg and David Dinkins turning out for his funeral service in Forest Hills.

Activists, area residents and elected officials again rallied outside Koeppel Mazda at 78th Street and Northern Boulevard May 11, pressing the city to ban cars on a still-open section of 78th near Travers Park.

In Astoria, people had rallied outside a Key Food on 31st Street off Ditmars Avenue the day before, hoping to stop Target from moving into the location and furthering gentrification.

De Blasio entered the Democratic race for president May 16, but his campaign never showed any strength and he eventually dropped out of the running.

Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Ind., visited LaGuardia Community College May 22 for a chat with Cheryl Wills of NY1. He remains in the race.

A U.S. House subcommittee held a hearing on the importance of the Census at LGCC May 28, at the request of Ocasio-Cortez and Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-Manhattan, Queens, Brooklyn).

June

The city’s Board of Standards and Appeals ruled June 4 that the Target planned for Elmhurst does not violate the zoning code. Although zoning in the area limits stores to 10,000 square feet and the Target will be 23,000, much of it will be in the cellar of the building it will be a part of and thus is exempt. Opponents were already planning to take their case to the state Supreme Court.

The MTA agreed to test whether netting under elevated subway tracks could effectively prevent debris from falling to the ground after an SUV was dented by a chunk of metal that came off the 7 train line in Woodside. It was at least the fourth instance of falling train track debris in Queens since February.

A 22-year-old Jackson Heights man, Ashiqul Alam, was arrested for allegedly trying to plan a Times Square terrorist attack, U.S. prosecutors said. Alam allegedly had bought two semiautomatic pistols with their serial numbers scratched off, planned to use rifles and spoke favorably of the Islamic State terror group and Osama bin Laden of al Qaeda.

On June 11, at another in the series of debates and forums held for Democrats running for district attorney, Katz, the favored candidate of the party establishment, took criticism from her rivals.

The city worked on installing 10 pedestrian islands in the center of Northern Boulevard in Jackson Heights as a safety measure on the roadway many say has inherited the “Boulevard of Death” moniker from Queens Boulevard, which has seen dramatic improvements in safety under de Blasio’s Vision Zero traffic-calming program.

The state Legislature passed a bill allowing unauthorized immigrants to get driver’s licenses, a measure Gov. Cuomo later signed into law. Lawmakers also voted to let municipalities legalize e-bikes if they wish to, but Cuomo has not approved that bill.

The Democratic primary for district attorney was held June 25, and it turned out to be a nail biter. At first it appeared that public defender Tiffany Cabán had won in an upset, beating Katz by about 1,200 votes. But after a recount, Katz was declared the winner by 55 votes, and went on to easily defeat her Republican rival in November.