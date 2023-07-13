With a number of massive station renovations both underway and planned along the No. 7 line, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority isn’t forgetting how straphangers actually get to the elevated platforms to make their trains.
At top, workers were fully engaged last Thursday in their effort to replace the steps to the Manhattan-bound platform at 111th Street in Corona.
Above, the steps to the Flushing-bound platform at 69th Street in Woodside were closed off awaiting the saws and sledgehammers.
And yes, that is grass growing atop the canopy at 69th Street.
— Michael Gannon
