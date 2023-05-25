Residents of Margaret Tietz Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Jamaica Hills were treated to jazz with the blues on May 11 as the NYPD Jazz Band performed in concert.
A dozen of the finest musicians and singers with New York’s Finest entertained residents in what Margaret Tietz officials called “an extraordinary day” with music and sing-along numbers.
The concert was part of the band’s tour of senior residences throughout the city.
The program concluded with the Ray Charles rendition of “America the Beautiful,” which residents said was amazing.
The NYPD Jazz Band has been in existence since 1932.
