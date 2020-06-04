Martha Taylor has held her position as female district leader of Assembly District 24 Part A for over two decades, but Moumita Ahmed is challenging her with a platform centered on her determination to bring change to low-level politics.
“One of the more concrete changes I’d like to make is passing term limits for district leader because no one should be running for 20 years straight,” Ahmed told the Chronicle, adding that she’d also like to pass an amendment through the bylaws to ban elected officials from holding the district leader position, such as in the case of Assemblymember David Weprin (D-Fresh Meadows), who is running for re-election as well as for male district leader of District 24 Part A. “It’s a conflict of interest — the role is to hold elected officials accountable.”
Ahmed, who founded grassroots organizations Millennials for Bernie and New Reformers, also envisions eliminating the gendered divisions for the position to make it available to LGBTQ+ people, create more community committees to meet with the district leader and voice opinions and to introduce technology and digital strategy to the role. Running on a platform of inclusion, Ahmed especially hopes to involve more young Americans in politics, and make government accessible to immigrants.
“I lived a life of the immigrant,” said Ahmed, who lives in Jamaica, a community she said is largely South Asian, black and brown. “I’ve lived in this assembly district for 22 years. I’m an immigrant. I came here at 8 years old. I lived in a one-bedroom attic with my brother, mom and dad split by a partition ... this is the reality of immigrants and it’s not being addressed.”
Ahmed said her experience as an immigrant running for office has presented a number of challenges — in late April, she was removed from the ballot by the Board of Elections because the name she is running under did not match the name under which she is registered to vote. The obstacles only fuel her desire to obtain the position, she said: “The South Asian community doesn’t have representation, and it’s important for the Democratic Party to practice what we preach and try to diversify our community and let immigrants in and make the party accessible.”
Taylor, who also chairs Community Board 8, agrees that the district is very diverse, but doesn’t believe that prevents her from adequately representing the people who live in it.
“It’s not a white community — it’s mixed; it’s even more diverse now. It’s not what people think it is,” Taylor said. “Diversity has increased over many years. I represent all the people in this very diverse community ... Ms. Ahmed in published statements seems only to represent Bangladeshis.”
Taylor said her vast experience in the role, which she believes dates back to 1996, provides her with an advantage that Ahmed does not have.
“My platform is to see that people are well-represented in various matters,” she said. “Whether they’re personal or community-wide. I have a tremendous network. People know me... I know how to get things done — it’s what a leader is.”
Her strengths, she said, are her long record of experience, relationships with her neighbors and commitment to helping others, which she values the most of the position.
One of Taylor’s biggest goals as district leader is “getting rid of Donald Trump. Our main focus should be having a different president rather than these little party squabbles.
