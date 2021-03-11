Transportation advocates have been asking the city to conduct a Complete Street safety study on Utopia Parkway for years. Now, they have the support of Community Board 11 behind them.
“A Complete Street is just about redesigning a street to be more inclusive of all road users,” said board member Ben Turner, who presented his case for a Complete Street study March 1 before his colleagues. “There’s real potential here for Utopia to be a Complete Street that allows all users to get where they need to go in our community.”
According to the state Department of Transportation, Complete Street roadway design features can include bicycle lanes, pedestrian control signals, bus pull-outs, curb cuts, raised crosswalks, ramps, traffic-calming measures and more.
CB 11 did not make any targeted requests for any of the safety modifications. The members unanimously approved a request for the city DOT to conduct the study on a three-mile stretch of the roadway and determine whether any are necessary.
The affirmative vote follows years of rising crash statistics and a tragic death: 17-year-old Madeline Sershen, a St. Francis Prep rising senior and College Point resident, was struck and killed at the intersection of Utopia and 16th Avenue in June 2018.
“My beautiful and vibrant niece was run down and killed,” Rita Barravecchio said during the public speaking portion of the CB 11 meeting. “Her crash, her death, my family’s nightmare could have been prevented if there were safer streets ... Please do what it takes to save lives.”
Turner was the victim of a crash himself. The associate professor recounted the incident in which he had been cycling to work at St. John’s University and wound up on someone’s windshield. He survived the crash with minimal injuries, but said the accident speaks to the need for strong cyclist and pedestrian infrastructure along major avenues of traffic.
Several other cyclists from the public spoke to urge the board to pass the request. They argued that the dangerous contours of the roadway deter more members of the public from using bicycles as a main means of transit — “This is a case where we would probably see more cycling if it was safer to do it,” one speaker said.
“I’m promoting safety wherever possible and for every user: pedestrians, bicyclists, skateboarders, dare I say, buses, cars,” said Transportation Committee Chairperson Victor Dadras. “[We want] to request the DOT perform a safety study for that corridor. A preliminary study — we’re not asking for anything specific.”
A Transportation Alternatives petition to conduct a Complete Street study of the entire parkway has garnered over 1,000 signatures, but the community board’s requested study area would run along the roadway from 26th Avenue in Bayside to the Horace Harding Expressway in Fresh Meadows.
“In light of repeated requests, we’ve been taking a hard look at Utopia Parkway to see what different treatments are feasible,” a spokesperson from the city DOT told the Chronicle.
