The new Ozone Park sign has been mounted in its proper place after it was stolen a night after it was first erected.
Among the community members happy to see its return was Councilman Eric Ulrich, who was incensed by its theft. He wrote he sees it as a symbol of the neighborhood’s strength and resilience in a statement.
“I am thrilled the official Welcome to Ozone Park sign is reinstalled and back in its rightful place at the corner of Crossbay Blvd. and 149th Avenue. This time, the sign is held up by steel beams and concrete footings. Additional security cameras are also in place to keep an eye on the area,” Ulrich wrote.
— Max Parrott
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.