A rally was held at the steps of City Hall last week ahead of a joint City Council hearing in response to the MTA’s delay in making paratransit improvements to Access-A-Ride for more than four years.
In 2018, the transit agency awarded a software company nearly $50 million to enhance its scheduling and dispatch times, but as of this year, nearly a third of the funds were allegedly spent with nothing to show for it, according to multiple reports, disability activists and lawmakers.
Earlier this year, a local law sponsored by Councilwoman Linda Lee (D-Oakland Gardens) was enacted to address the issue and requires the Mayor’s Office for People with Disabilities to invite the MTA, and other agencies, to develop and implement a five-year accessibility plan, to post interim progress reports on their website for circulation of public comment until March 15, 2024 and to share best practices regarding accessibility.
Lee, chairwoman of the Committee on Mental Health, Disabilities, and Addiction, told the Queens Chronicle via email that she has seen firsthand as a former social worker how unreliable paratransit is for communities in her district, which includes all of or part of Bayside Hills, Bellerose, Douglaston, Floral Park, Fresh Meadows, Glen Oaks, Hollis, Hollis Hills, Holliswood, Little Neck, New Hyde Park, Oakland Gardens and Queens Village.
“Reliable paratransit service is not just about honoring New York City’s promise of equal access for all. It’s common sense,” Lee said. “Our City is home to approximately one million people with disabilities and is also home to more older adults than public school students.”
Lee said complaints from residents about AAR have been so numerous, people have nicknamed it “Stress-A-Ride” because of its unreliability and untimely pickups and drop-offs.
“My district in Eastern Queens is also a transit desert with no rail access, forcing residents to be subjected to subpar paratransit service,” she said. “There must be better communication and oversight between the MTA and its contractors to ensure the highest quality performance ... it is my hope that we can work in conjunction with the administration, partners at the state level and our private-sector contractors to improve the efficiency across paratransit.”
Some of the neighborhoods in her district have Long Island Rail Road service, but none have subway stations.
Chris Pangilinan, MTA vice president of paratransit, acknowledged at the joint oversight hearing for the committees on Transportation & Infrastructure and Mental Health, Disabilities, and Addiction, that there are longstanding issues with the service but said the agency is working on several initiatives to tackle the many challenges regarding AAR.
“Two weeks ago, we announced an exciting ... update[s] to the MYmta app and MY AAR website,” Pangilinan said on Feb. 24.
Revised transit applications — now accessible to all 170,000 AAR customers — provides a more user-friendly experience and intuitive experience by making it easier to find paratransit information and track trips. In addition, the apps include banner alerts and notifications about canceled trips and are now more screen-reader friendly, which increases usability for customers who are blind or have low vision, Pangilinan specified.
“These enhancements respond specifically to feedback from customers using the app and are designed to allow the MTA to greatly scale up usage across the AAR customer base,” Pangilinan added. “What was even more exciting is that we were able to do this using in-house MTA IT resources.”
By September, the agency intends to tighten its on-time performance window from 30 minutes to a more customer-friendly 20 minutes to reflect the needs of our most active riders, the paratransit vice president said.
“Technology and transportation capacity will be the cornerstones of making this vision a reality,” he concluded.
Jean Ryan, president of Disabled in Action of Metropolitan NY, a civil rights nonprofit committed to ending discrimination against people with disabilities, said there is nothing on-time about AAR. Instead of picking up users at the time they select or within the 30-minute grace period, drivers can take up to an hour to arrive, if they ever arrive at all.
“When you request a trip they are not allowed to deny you one,” Ryan told the Queens Chronicle. “They assign us a trip, but they don’t give us a trip or they don’t give one in a timely manner.”
The MTA boasted that it makes nearly 30,000 daily trips, but 140,000 people who are eligible to use the AAR system choose not to because it is inconsistent, according to Ryan.
A friend of Ryan’s who requested four trips within the past two weeks from the system was not picked up three separate times and was dropped off at the wrong address on the last trip.
“They have the address written down,” Ryan said. “She had to send them a receipt to get reimbursed after the fact.”
Along with utilizing drivers who use the blue-and-white AAR vans, which come with wheelchair accessibility, cars and taxis to pick up users, the MTA also uses for-hire vehicles to help the disabled get to their destinations, Ryan added.
“Some of the third-party brokers, or rideshare drivers, do not have the strongest command of English,” said Ryan, who struggles walking and has to use a wheelchair. “I don’t begrudge anyone work, but practically speaking, if someone is asking the driver to drop them off at the curb or near an intersection or as close as possible to a building and they don’t understand you, they will leave you wherever they choose to drop you off.”
Those instances are not only frustrating for those with mobility issues but also dire for people who are blind or have low vision, the DIA president emphasized.
People who have visual disabilities are also left at the sidewalk with no assistance toward the entrance of an address because of the language barrier, according to Ryan. There have also been instances when drivers were across the street from the pickup spot and asked customers via phone to meet them.
“They don’t know where they are,” she said.
Ryan says she is wary of the MTA. She was on a committee that asked the agency about the progress of its new $50 million paratransit system, but all of her inquiries were dismissed.
“Every time we asked a question they said, ‘Things are going to be better in the future,’” said the wheelchair user. “How many times can you say that and still have credibility?”
There have been too many failures for Ryan to count.
“What they are lacking is being nimble and solving problems as they come up,” she added. “I know more people who use Access-A-Ride than the average person, and when almost all the users are having problems, then something is really wrong.”
Iris Kelly, a Brooklynite who works in Jamaica as a clerk, shares Ryan’s sentiments.
“I’m legally blind, which I’m getting surgery for, I have epilepsy and I have a mental disability,” Kelly told the Chronicle. “I’ve had instances where Access-A-Ride came an hour late, or sometimes didn’t show at all, but said that I was a no-show while my niece is standing outside waiting with me.”
Kelly, who has trouble seeing anything far away, said drivers are inconsistent in helping her get to the entrance of a building.
“Sometimes they are helpful, and sometimes they just leave you sitting in the car,” Kelly said.
Other times she arrived late to different locations because the drivers used the longest possible route, sometimes taking three hours to get somewhere that should take less than an hour.
Her biggest problem is the new app from the MTA, which has caps on how many rides people can get daily, and the inaccurate times as to when drivers will arrive. She said she misses the original app, which existed before the pandemic.
“This new one is a horror,” Kelly added. “The old one gave you more information and you could see on the map where they were.”
Kelly hopes that there will be adequate on-demand service and more drivers.
Currently, she subscribes to get picked up from her home at 6:30 a.m. every weekday, but sometimes she is allowed to leave work early. Unfortunately, with the current system under which you have to request service 24 to 48 hours in advance, she can’t make adjustments for when she needs to be picked up at different times.
“People need to be able to pick and choose when they are ready to go and they need more drivers, what they have is not enough,” the AAR user said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.