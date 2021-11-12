The New York Racial Justice Commission seeks report input

The New York City Racial Justice Commission welcomes residents of any age, immigration status or background to speak at a virtual public forum on Nov. 18 via Zoom so the organization can get feedback on how to amend the Big Apple’s charter to include measures designed to achieve racial equity.
The committee comprises 11 temporary members, who will use the input sessions from citizens to address what many contend is structural racism in policy, business, government and law enforcement and its impact on minorities across the city. The commission will release the proposed changes to the city City Charter in December, which are expected to be on the ballot on Election Day 2022.
“Dismantling racism in our city’s foundation is a collective effort,” Anusha Venkataraman, executive director of the RJC said in an email. “Public input sessions ensure New Yorkers can be directly involved in the process of shaping the proposals for revisions to the NYC Charter the Commission will put forward — and contribute to the public record on how structural racism and patterns of inequity harm People of Color.”
The commission held an in-person session at the Helen Marshall Atrium at Borough Hall in Kew Gardens on Aug. 5 and throughout the summer in other boroughs, then weeks later released a preliminary report on Oct. 5 on the six patterns of inequity that Black, Latin/Hispanic, Indigenous, Middle Eastern, Asian, Pacific Islanders and other Americans of color face.
Inequity in services that promote social and emotional well-being; inequity in wealth building at work; inequity within and across neighborhoods that inhibits thriving individuals, families and communities; marginalization and over-criminalization of [Black, indigenous and people of color] persons and communities; inequity in decision-making; and uneven enforcement and accountability for government and other entities were the six patterns identified in the report.
New Yorkers may submit their input and comment at racialjustice.cityofnewyork.us on the report’s findings, according to The RJC. The website also has a summary of the six forms of structural racism and the full report.
The RJC would like for attendees of the event, which runs from 5 to 8 p.m., to register at us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3AlJkaMST9OUnQ-wDyd2Ag.
“We’re looking forward to hearing from individuals and groups organizing around and advocating for racial justice before the public comment period comes to a close in December,” added Venkataraman.
The public comment period continues through Dec. 1.
