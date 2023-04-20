Queens Chronicle Account Executive Ree Brinn, second from right, on April 15 received a certificate of excellence for service to the Southeast Queens community from Adrienne Whaley, executive director of the Queens Center of the Arts, on the closing night of the annual Queens Underground International Black History Month Film Festival.
Brinn has worked for the Chronicle for four years. Among those joining her to celebrate, above, were Carmen Coll of Douglas Elliman Real Estate, left, Latoya LeGrand of the nonprofit Projects II Projects and Nan Wu of the Holo Foundation, Inc.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.