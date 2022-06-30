Legendary Redbird subway cars shuttled countless numbers of riders millions of miles through New York City between 1959 and their retirement in 2003.
Now the city’s Department of Citywide Administrative Services is auctioning off one of the last known cars, which has been sitting outside Borough Hall since 2005, when it was acquired by former Borough President Helen Marshall. Nearly 2,000 were built.
Hundreds have been placed in the Atlantic Ocean to create artificial reefs.
