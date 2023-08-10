The New York Mets and Northwell Health made a young patient’s dreams come true Tuesday evening, with a little help from actor and “Karate Kid” star Ralph Macchio, left.
Armaan Mohammed, 13, of Valley Stream, LI, is a green belt karate student who always wanted to meet Macchio, his idol.
Three years ago he began having back pain and other symptoms that eventually became so severe he had trouble walking.
Brought by his mother to Cohen’s Children’s Medical Center, he was diagnosed with a spinal condition that threatened to leave him paralysed. An eight-hour operation last year started him on the road to recovery.
Macchio, upon hearing Armaan’s story, worked with Alex Cohen, wife of Steve Cohen and president of the Amazin’ Mets Foundation. Armaan was unaware when he arrived at Citi Field on Tuesday that Macchio would be there to catch his ceremonial first pitch, and that the two would work out on the field.
