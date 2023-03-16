Over the weekend, the IRS offered free walk-in tax help at its Taxpayer Assistance Centers in Elmhurst, Brooklyn and Manhattan from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Elmhurst location at 57-07 Junction Blvd. will offer free tax service again on April 8, according to IRS spokesman Robert Marvin. People interested in the program will receive face-to-face help from IRS employees.
The centers are also located at 2 Metro Tech in Brooklyn and 290 Broadway in Manhattan, and are typically open Monday to Friday, but the special Saturday openings are when customers make inquiries about a tax bill, receive an audit and aid to resolve a tax problem without an appointment.
The acting IRS commissioner, Doug O’Donnell, is very thrilled about the program.
“We’re very excited to offer these additional hours to help people get the services they need because we understand some can’t visit us during the week,” O’Donnell said in a statement. “As always, we encourage everyone to first check IRS.gov ... They may even find an online resource ... [for] their tax concern.”
IRS employees won’t be providing tax preparation; however, information about free options will be shared.
People who go to one of the TACs should come prepared with a government-issued photo identification; a Social Security card or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number; IRS letters or notices or related notices; a second form of identification; and a copy of the tax return for the year in question.
People should be ready to provide IRS staff with a current mailing address and their bank account information for a tax return to receive payments or refunds by direct deposit.
For more information on the Saturday walk-in service visit irs.gov/help/irs-face-to-face-saturday-help.
The service will be provided again on May 13 at 130 South Elmwood Ave. in Buffalo, 21-16 Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Blvd. in Harlem and at the Brooklyn site.
For information regarding other tax needs visit irs.gov.
