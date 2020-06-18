Assemblyman Jeffrion Aubry (D-Corona) has been in office since 1992. On June 23, Democratic voters in western Queens will choose between him and District Leader Hiram Monserrate, a former councilman and state senator, who was stripped of his seat after being convicted of assaulting his then-girlfriend.
“In today’s world where things have kind of speeded up, you’ve got to say something in two minutes and if you don’t say it in two minutes it doesn’t resonate with anyone,” Aubry told the Chronicle Wednesday. “But I’m not a two-minute guy. I’m a 28-year guy.”
He touted the building and expansions of schools in his district, the growth of LaGuardia Airport and his former role as chairman of the state Black, Puerto Rican, Hispanic and Asian Legislative Caucus.
A former director of Economic Development for the borough president, Aubry believes he is the right man to take the district forward in unprecedented times.
“Circumstances that we face because of the economics of this situation are going to go on for a while and we need to be in a place to have someone who has the ear of government and the respect of my colleagues in order to find a way out of that,” he said, adding that the next term will be absorbed with trying to recover from the coronavirus crisis.
Aubry worked on a bill signed by Gov. Cuomo requiring the state Department of Health to conduct a study on the health impacts of the coronavirus on minorities. Tests have showed higher infection rates among minorities and Aubry added that they are also impacted more by heart disease and diabetes.
Monserrate, who did not respond to several requests to be interviewed, became a district leader in 2018, a victory in his political comeback.
The councilman became a state senator in 2009 but in October he was convicted on a misdemeanor assault in connection to a 2008 incident involving his girlfriend.
In February 2010, he was expelled from the Senate in a 53-8 vote.
He ran for his open seat but lost to Jose Peralta. Then he ran for Peralta’s open Assembly seat but lost to Francisco Moya (D-Corona).
In 2012, Monserrate pleaded guilty to charges of mail fraud and mail fraud conspiracy in connection with misusing money to help pay for a 2006 Senate campaign. He served 21 months in federal prison.
In 2016, Monserrate ran for Democratic district leader for the 35th District, losing by 57 votes. The following year he ran for City Council and lost to Moya.
“He was a skilled political operative,” Aubry said of Monserrate. “He just didn’t do well at governing and didn’t do well, in my opinion, in forming the kinds of relationships that I think make the business of government effective.”
As senator, Monserrate was part of an attempted coup that would have given control of the Senate to Republicans, with Monserrate voting to install a Republican as its temporary president, before rejoining the Democratic Caucus. It left the Senate in a deadlock and unable to function for a month.
Aubry said residents who moved to the district recently might not care.
“History may not mean anything to them,” he said.
