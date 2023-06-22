NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell’s sudden resignation announcement last week, which reports say was prompted by Mayor Adams’ tendency to micromanage the department, has sparked a flurry of discussion about her replacement. While many have speculated over who is on Adams’ shortlist — Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Phil Banks among them — less has been said about the kind of person who ought to fill Sewell’s shoes.
That’s in part because the mayor himself has not said much on the subject, even when asked directly.
“It is my responsibility to keep New Yorkers safe, and I’m going to do that and we will put [together] the right team to do so,” Adams told reporters last week.
In appointing Sewell, the mayor followed through on his campaign promise to pick a woman for the role. Asked if he’d like Sewell’s replacement to be a woman as well, and if he would look beyond the NYPD, he said at the same press conference, “I’ll figure out what I’m going to do. I need to continue the success of the department. We have more work to do.” Noting his desire to crack down on recidivism and halt the city’s uptick in car theft, he added, “I’ll make the right decision for the department.”
Asked for comment on Adams’ ideal candidate, his press secretary, Fabien Levy, referred the Chronicle to those remarks.
Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park), a member of the City Council’s Committee on Public Safety, was less concerned with gender, race and ethnicity, noting that Sewell’s being a woman of color “was not the reason she was hired,” and pointed to her experience.
“It should be someone who has handled a large agency with a lot of different dynamics to it, that has been under a lot of scrutiny lately and been able to handle it while still maintaining their commitment to the rank and file officers that are on the street,” Ariola said. While someone from another large city would do, she said ideally, Sewell’s successor would come from the NYPD and would focus on the city’s homelessness and mental health crises.
Fellow committee member Councilman Bob Holden (D-Maspeth) said in a statement that quality-of-life issues should be a priority for the next commissioner, who should be “someone who unapologetically advocates for the swift incarceration of criminals while recognizing the importance of quality of life enforcement.”
A spokesperson for Councilmember Tiffany Cabán (D-Astoria), who also sits on the committee, told the Chronicle via email, “The CM would like to decline to comment at this time.” Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica) and District Attorney Melinda Katz did not respond to requests for comment.
Ariola was hesitant to speak to the circumstances surrounding Sewell’s June 30 departure. “You can talk about micromanaging, but I like it better saying that they work in conjunction ... with the administration, with the City Council, with the chairs of committees,” she said. “So it has to be someone who is able to work with people and garner relationships, and also run one of the most important agencies within the city.”
Asked about Banks, whose role in the administration has been linked to the mayor’s tight leash on Sewell, as a possible replacement, however, Ariola said, “Deputy Mayor Banks does an incredible job in the job that he’s already been tasked with.”
Joe Giacalone, a professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice and former NYPD sergeant, was blunt about the type of person he thought ought to follow Sewell: “Somebody who doesn’t mind being just — for lack of a better word — a puppet.”
