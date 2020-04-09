“The hospital definitely changed. It’s a crisis — we try to be as focused as possible on the crisis so we can face it with success, which means having as many people as healthy as possible after this, but everything is disrupted ... When you walk the hallway you notice the change.”
This April marks the Rev. Radu Titonea’s 10th year as hospital chaplain of Northwell Long Island Jewish Forest Hills Medical Center. Rather than celebrating with a party or a cake, Titonea will mark the anniversary by visiting countless COVID-19 patients as one of the hospital’s 24/7 on-call frontline personnel.
“If a family member or a patient wants me there I will be there, even though I have to be cautious ... Right now I’m trying to be available,” said Titonea.
Donning the same personal protective equipment as his medical professional colleagues, Titonea has expanded his responsibilities as chaplain to inspire confidence and bring comfort where he can to the intensive care unit patients.
“Before the outbreak, I always tried to focus on three avenues,” he continued. “First is the patients, second is the families of the patient and third is the staff. Right now my focus is mostly the patients because we don’t have families present.”
Because the virus is highly contagious, family members are restricted from visiting their loved ones during their hospital stays. Titonea attempts to provide the COVID-19 patients with company and comfort in place of their absent loved ones. The chaplain said he prioritizes the most critical patients, especially as they near their final moments.
“It’s a very sad thing. You’re thinking about them being alone, without their loved ones, and it’s definitely a sad thing. You can’t be a substitute [for their families], but you try to be there for them in that very moment and make sure they’re not alone.”
Due to the high volume of COVID-19 patients, Titonea must prioritize his visits to the most critically ill, explaining that many are intubated and sedated during their final breaths, made possible with the help of the hospital’s ventilators. “I speak a little loud for them to hear me. We hope they hear me and know they’re not alone.”
“Then, you have to go to the next duty that you have. There’s only a certain amount of time,” he continued. “I wish I could visit the other ones, but I know they’ll get better and go back to their families.”
Titonea’s job requires him to be available for patients’ spiritual needs, but he is mainly concerned with bringing comfort to patients of every background. Despite being a Catholic priest, Titonea is willing to visit every patient regardless of varying, or lack of, faith. — “The patient has no religion? I’ll do it no problem. We try to serve everybody in the hospital; not only Catholic, Jewish, Muslim, but everybody who is here.” — In times outside the pandemic, community imams and rabbis would normally visit patients of their respective religions, but in order to decrease exposure they are restricted from entering the hospital. Instead, Titonea is equipped with an iPad so he can arrange Skype calls with patients and their religious leaders at their request.
Titonea’s focus on patients as his main responsibility has not changed, but he has increased his attention toward comforting the hospital staff, who are “absolutely stressed.” According to the chaplain, the combined extra long hours, large number of patients and fear of catching the virus themselves has caused frontline workers to feel “overwhelmed,” a feeling he shares with the workers.
“The psychological stress is much more than the physical stress because you’re thinking about everyone — your fellow staff to be safe so they can continue to do their work, and the patients and yourself, of course,” he said.
As of April 7, LIJ Forest Hills’ ICU was at 80 percent capacity and 16 percent of its COVID-19 patients were on ventilators. Although the raw numbers that make up the percentages are not available to the public, the hospital was proud to announce that it had discharged 55 COVID-19 patients on April 6.
Luckily, LIJ Forest Hills has sufficient ventilators to accommodate its respiratory disease-stricken patients should they need assistance breathing. Also fortunately, its frontline workers don’t yet share the same concerns over depleting personal protective gear as others do across the state. The Northwell Health system spent over $5 million on lab equipment and supplies such as masks, gloves, goggles, gowns and more shortly before the pandemic began, and has continued ordering more in anticipation that the need continues to rise. Titonea, who said the hospital is being careful not to “overuse and abuse the equipment,” finds comfort knowing there is security in their own protection.
Despite their own distress and fears, Titonea applauded the doctors, nurses and various other frontline workers on their determination to care for the patients.
“The staff is extraordinary,” he said. “Everyone comes together — everyone’s worried about themselves to not get sick, but they still come to work and they come very well together. They understand their role in helping and saving lives.”
“Stress does not end with the crisis. We need to be strong and together and support each other little by little,” he continued. “Queens, especially, always has this feeling of coming together even though we come from so many different cultures ... With the blessing of God and support of one another we can get through this.”
After witnessing a myriad of victims succumb to the virus and seeing the number of admitted patients rise every day, Titonea’s main piece of advice to his community members is: “Respect what your authorities are saying ... keep social distancing ... stay inside. We can be instrumental to support and help.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.