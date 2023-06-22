Glenda and Ormistan Spencer, a young Black couple, purchased their Rosedale home in 1974. Since then, Black homeowners like the Spencers flocked to Southeast Queens to claim their fair share of the American Dream, but instead, were greeted with a nightmare.
Soon after the Spencers bought their new home, racist white segregationists doused it with gasoline and set it ablaze. Soon after the home was renovated and moved into, white segregationists placed and exploded a pipe bomb as the couple and their three sons slept. They persevered, miraculously survived these lethal attacks and kept the home in the family more than 40 years later.
In New York, we’ve come a long way from such direct racially motivated attacks such as through arson and pipe bombs, but Black families in Southeast Queens still face threats that undermine their ability to own, maintain and pass their homes down to the next generation. That the Spencers’ home remains in their family is an exception to an otherwise predatory, speculative, and racist housing system.
From 2002 to 2008, the number of Black homeowners in NYC dropped 10 percent, and there is evidence that the rate of decline has since deepened — between 2002 and 2017, Queens alone lost more than 22,700 Black homeowner households.
After the 2008 financial crisis, Southeast Queens became the epicenter of home foreclosures in New York, and filings remain high — in 2021, there were 1,726 foreclosure filings in Queens and in 2022, there were 2,155. One glaring commonality among these struggling Southeast Queens homeowners is a disproportionate share of city tax liens against their property.
Tax liens are unpaid property taxes, water bills and other charges against a home. A third-party company buys the lien, which can add more fees and interest to the owner’s debt. These tax lien sales disproportionately occur within Black communities, significantly impacting our seniors and allowing investors to profit from the financial struggles of Black elderly homeowners.
For this reason, we call on NYC to ensure that no homeowner loses a home to the Giuliani-era tax lien sale, which disproportionately serves Black elderly homeowners up on a platter to money-hungry predators.
Southeast Queens neighborhoods have become a prime target for predatory speculation, which brings house-flipping, illegal conversions, blockbusting and deed theft. These practices keep prices high, making staying in one’s home difficult. There are a myriad of reasons why Black homeowners are leaving Queens. In essence, unscrupulous actors are making more decisions for Black homeowners rather than Black homeowners making decisions for themselves.
Deed theft is a prime example of this disenfranchisement. Since 2014, there have been more than 3,500 complaints of deed theft in NYC, with 1,000 in Queens. These scams are only increasing, affecting predominantly senior and low-income Black and Brown communities. Scammers use many tactics, including fraudulent signatures, false promises of quick money and targeting of homeowners facing foreclosure.
Fraud typically happens when a homeowner is in danger of losing their home, and there’s a risk of foreclosure — information that is readily obtainable on databases made public in NY. When deed thieves appear on the scene, they present the homeowner an opportunity to receive a menial cash intake that doesn’t come close to the property value, though seemingly desirable in the moment of crisis for the homeowner.
NYC district attorneys have conceded that deed theft is difficult to investigate and prosecute. For these reasons, we call on the Legislature to pass Protections Against Deed Theft and Amend the Criminal Procedure Law as vital legislation that will help homeowners avoid deed theft scams.
As we advocate for bills to address tax lien sales and deed theft scams, the Black Homeownership Project, an initiative of the Center for NYC Neighborhoods, is doing critical work to combat these systemic injustices. BHP introduced Generation 2 Generation, a pilot program to maintain and raise the number of Black homeowners in NYC by increasing awareness about estate planning and predatory scammers, and providing pro bono estate and life-planning services to mainly low- and moderate-income Black residents in Brooklyn and the Bronx.
Strengthening homeownership in Queens is critical to ensuring Black New Yorkers can afford to stay in our community. Through estate planning and efforts like Generation 2 Generation, as well as passing legislation to address deed theft and tax lien sales, we can rebuild a strong future for Black homeowners in Queens.
Khaleel Anderson is New York State Assemblyman for the 31st District, in Southeast Queens. Sabrina Bazile is Senior Program Manager at the Center for NYC Neighborhoods Black Homeownership Study.
