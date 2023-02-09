Officers from the NYPD’s Highway Patrol Unit 3 were in just the right spot on Feb. 4 when an expectant mother’s baby decided not to wait.
The woman went into labor on Northern Boulevard at 103rd Street on the Corona-East Elmhurst border in the 115th Precinct.
Sgt. Johnathan Bogard, Dets. Charlie Viera and Steven Abrams and Officer Christopher Nickel were on hand to help deliver the child safely.
Both mother and child were healthy and doing well according to the NYPD.
Highway Patrol Unit 3’s headquarters is located in Cunningham Park in Fresh Meadows.
— Michael Gannon
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.