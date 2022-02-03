Even before she officially took office in January, Councilmember Julie Won’s phones began to ring with complaints that residents of the Woodside Houses did not have heat or hot water in their apartments.
A heating plant at the Woodside public housing complex that was destroyed by flooding from the remnants of Hurricane Ida has left residents without reliable heat so far this winter. Last Thursday evening Won (D-Sunnyside) toured the buildings’ boiler room with U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-Bronx, Queens) and state Sen. Jessica Ramos (D-Jackson Heights), and called the New York City Housing Authority to address the lack of heat.
NYCHA has provided two mobile boiler units to the housing complex, but residents have reported the service to be spotty since December, leaving days when they don’t have hot showers or heat. Woodside resident Rossanna Ycaza said that the regularly occurring heat outages have caused her to worry about her family’s health.
“I don’t want my granddaughter to get sick. She’s 6 years old,” Ycaza told the Chronicle.
Construction workers labored into the night last Thursday to install a third temporary boiler that NYCHA hopes will stem the outages in the housing complex for now, but the legislators said the agency needs to think more about preventing this outcome on a long-term basis.
In a press release written before the tour, Won slammed the housing authority for not dealing with the heating outages on a permanent basis before winter temperatures dropped.
Won said the boilers have become a top issue for her office as it has received more than 20 heat-related complaints since she took office. The main boilers were damaged in August when Tropical Storm Ida rains submerged them in over 5 feet of water. She said it’s both irresponsible and dangerous to neglect the heating needs of tenants, as was shown in the deadly Twin Parks fire in the Bronx earlier this month, which was caused by a space heater.
In her press materials Won suggested that NYCHA had been waiting on Federal Emergency Management Agency funding to repair the heat plant. But after meeting with NYCHA CEO Gregory Russ on the tour, which was closed to the press at the agency’s request, she said she had been informed the agency had a plan in place to install a permanent boiler.
In its own press statement, NYCHA reported that it has spent more than $1.4 million in capital budget repairs on the Woodside boilers, which involved a substantial list of replacement parts. It expects them to be ready sometime this month, after which the mobile boilers will be taken offline in stages.
“You had a few months to prepare, to make sure that there was going to be adequate heat by December, and that was not the case,” Won said after the tour.
Ramos said the damage from Ida shows how important it is for NYCHA to be responsive to climate change, calling on the federal government to prioritize Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal for Public Housing legislation, which proposes hundreds of billions in housing repairs.
“We do need to start looking at directives that force NYCHA to look at retrofitting these complexes, so that the system doesn’t completely fail every time we get snow or every time we get a severe rainfall,” she told the Chronicle.
She has also proposed a bill with Assemblymember Brian Barnwell (D-Maspeth) that would create a searchable database of all NYCHA maintenance tickets. Barnwell, who sent a spokesperson on the tour as well, pointed out in a press statement that Woodside Houses residents had been making heating complaints for years before Ida put the boiler out of commission.
“At what point do we stop wasting money on Band-Aids and then pull off the real Band-Aid and just get the actual work done?” Ramos said.
