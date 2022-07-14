With two outs in the 10th inning on Saturday, the Mets’ backs were against the wall. Light-hitting backup catcher Tomás Nido strode to the plate, the tying run standing on second after the previous two batters had failed to drive him in.
The Chronicle cannot confirm where Keith Hernandez was sitting for the events that followed. But if history is any indication, it might have been worth checking the manager’s office, where he sat as his teammates mounted a comeback in Game 6 of the 1986 World Series against the Boston Red Sox.
Nido swung and hit a little roller up along third. It went behind the bag, and trickled under the glove of Marlins third baseman Brian Anderson. Mark Canha rounded third, and the Mets tied the game.
It may not go down in Mets lore next to Mookie Wilson’s dribbler in the 1986 Series, but it was the perfect homage to an icon of the franchise’s last championship team.
The Mets retired Keith Hernandez’s number 17 in a pregame ceremony on Saturday. It will never again be worn by a Mets player or coach.
Hernandez came to the Mets in a 1983 trade with the St. Louis Cardinals. He allegedly fell out of favor with Cardinals manager Whitey Herzog, and Hernandez was less than thrilled to be shipped off to proverbial Siberia in a fledgling Mets team.
“June 15, 1983. I’ve learned and read it was a joyous day in Met nation,” he said in a speech before Saturday’s game. “Little old me in St. Louis wasn’t very happy.”
“What did I know?” he added. “A life and career-changing event.”
Hernandez went on to win six of his record-setting 11 first base Gold Gloves with the Mets, and was named the first captain in team history in 1987.
“Very few people have ever changed the trajectory of a ballclub’s history as dramatically as Keith did when he joined the Mets in 1983,” Mets radio announcer and ceremony emcee Howie Rose said. “He provided instant leadership and credibility to a team which sorely needed it.”
“He didn’t simply play first base, he performed it with the skill of a virtuoso,” he added.
Hernandez hit .297 in his six and a half seasons with the Mets, good for third on the team’s all-time leaderboard. He has forged a second career as a broadcaster for the team, calling games on SportsNet New York for, fittingly, the last 17 seasons.
“This current team? I love to watch,” he said. “You should give your support to this team like you gave us in the ’80s.”
He is just the fourth player in club history to be honored with a number retirement. Previously, the Mets had only honored players who represented the team in the Baseball Hall of Fame with such a tribute. Starting with the retirement of Jerry Koosman’s number 36 last year, and continuing this year with Hernandez, the club appears to be changing that standard.
Besides, there are plenty around the team who would still like to see Hernandez with a plaque in the Hall.
“If there is justice in ths world, the next stop is Cooperstown,” Rose said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.