Several Yeshiva Kesser Torah congregants stood outside the synagogue last week when a hail of stones and verbal assault fell upon them.
“F--k you, you Jews. I’m gonna kill all of you and have your blood run in the streets,” the four assailants said the night of May 20, according to police.
The rock thrower ejected the weapons from inside a black sedan that pulled up to the Kew Gardens Hills house of worship for the unprovoked attack. The driver displayed and zapped his Taser in a threatening manner.
No one was hurt physically, though the same cannot be said for the victims’ mental and emotional well-being.
“The entire Jewish community is on edge in a way I, personally, have never seen,” said Assemblymember Daniel Rosenthal (D-Fresh Meadows).
The first quarter of the year looked promising for a decrease in anti-Semitic hate in New York City. Reported anti-Jewish hate crimes for the first three months of 2021 dropped 40 percent below what was reported in the same time frame in 2020. But recent spikes in attacks have proved to be a devastating reminder to Jewish New Yorkers that prejudice still lingers, especially in the midst of the recent Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Rosenthal himself has felt anxious in recent weeks. He took his 6-month-old daughter out for a walk and became hyper-aware of his surroundings and the potential threats that lurk in seemingly safe neighborhoods. The assemblymember said it was the first time the danger crept into the back of his mind.
In response to the rising hate, Gov. Cuomo has directed state police to increase patrols at synagogues, schools and other community facilities in Jewish neighborhoods, including many in New York City. The directive is the second time this year officers have deployed additional troops into communities to deter rising crime — in March, the NYPD increased outreach in Asian neighborhoods to combat the hate crime spike.
“Anti-Asian and anti-Semitism are cancers in our society that need to be condemned in every sense of the way,” Rosenthal said, agreeing that increased protection and legislation are important first steps, but that hate runs deep. He pointed to the Daily News’ May 24 cartoon depicting mayoral candidate Andrew Yang as a tourist, which many decried as following the racist trope that Asian Americans are not real Americans, but only foreigners. “We have to push back on them.”
Mayor de Blasio echoed Rosenthal’s sentiment that eradicating hate begins with education. He held a roundtable with police and Jewish leaders May 21 to discuss avenues of tolerance. Solidarity and goodwill, he said, are keys to change, but in the meantime the NYPD will be out “full force” to bring consequences to those who perpetrate hateful language and actions.
Though the extra security is appreciated, some Jewish leaders don’t think it’s enough to quell the “general anxiety” their people feel.
“It’s different than it was in the past. This isn’t the same old, same old,” said Rabbi Moshe Saks of the Chabad of Eastern Queens in Fresh Meadows. “Before it was isolated incidents ... In the two weeks since the [Israeli-Palestinian] conflict, it’s been stepped up by people. This seems to be a group thing as opposed to a lone person.”
Saks said that there have been no incidents involving his own congregants, but he knows his community feels scared. He’s heard of some people removing their skullcaps in public to appear less Jewish and avoid potential attacks.
In the face of the “all-inclusive hate,” the rabbi has advised his community to stay aware of their surroundings and not to walk alone, advice he said sounds logical though it is unfortunate to have to give.
Ben and Ethyl Haber of Kew Gardens Hills said they’ve never feared that their religious beliefs would jeopardize their safety. The couple are starkly aware of prejudice, including in their own neighborhood, but have refused to allow it to alter their lives.
“It’s a very Orthodox neighborhood, so you can expect something like that, but that doesn’t make it justified,” Ben said. “Life is a two-way street ... We can’t do this to each other.”
