Hear ye, hear ye! The noble Sir-Wins-a-Lot, Queens College’s original mascot, went out in a “blaze of glory” last Thursday eve as the school knighted his successor in new armor.
President Frank Wu presided over the festivities, donning a crown and sword himself. Students and student-athletes alike commemorated the event with a ceremonial bonfire, burning a wooden coffin (fear not — it was empty) to represent some newly reignited school spirit. They toasted to a successful spring semester with s’mores in hand.
According to college spokesperson Maria Matteo, the previous mascot, left, had not been updated in 15 years — it was time for a new look, as seen at right.
But Sir-Wins-a-Lot’s successor has yet to be named. Queens College students will have the chance to submit their ideas for the scarlet-caped mascot’s new name soon; Matteo said they should keep an eye on the Athletic Department’s social media pages in the coming weeks.
— Sophie Krichevsky
