Countless marches, rallies and vigils following the May 25 death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer have consumed the country, each calling for structural change to end police brutality. One demonstration included a 4-mile march that began at Cunningham Park in Fresh Meadows and traveled to Queens Borough Hall in Kew Gardens where community activists, elected officials and fed-up residents demanded justice for victims of law enforcement violence.
“I’m a resident of Queens born and raised and my heart is deeply imbedded in the streets here, so to have our moment to come out and speak to say how we feel about it and to see all the different people, not just black men as ourselves, just to see the different diverse people here, it goes a very very long way,” Spence, a marcher, said, displaying a black sign that said, “#BlackLivesMatter” in white lettering.
“It makes the mission, the conversation, a little more likely, which is to have hope for change. If different people can come together for this cause, then there’s hope for change,” he said.
Bryan, protesting on behalf of the Chinese American Planning Council, carried an “Asians For BLM” sign through the march organized by state Sen. John Liu (D-Flushing). Bryan noted that the involvement of elected officials in the demonstrations will play a key role in bringing reform.
“Everyone is fed up. Everyone from the private citizen all the way on up to those in elected office, they’re hearing us, they’re seeing us and it’s now time,” he said.
Now that New York protesters have the ears of elected officials, what exactly are they asking for?
Legislation
The state Assembly and Senate voted on June 9 for legislation to repeal Civil Rights Law 50-a, which prevents the public from accessing police, FDNY and correction officer records relating to alleged misconduct. The bills were introduced in 2016 and aim to hold law enforcement accountable for wrongdoing, according to sponsor Assemblymember Daniel O’Donnell (D-Manhattan). State Sen. Jamaal Bailey (D-Bronx) sponsored the Senate version of the bill, and Gov. Cuomo said he would sign them within the week.
“We are in the middle of a long overdue conversation about systemic racism in our State and our Nation, and we have a lot of work ahead of us. It is clear that we have to make serious, systemic changes to truly protect communities of color,” O’Donnell said in a statement.
Both chambers also passed the Eric Garner Chokehold Act the day before, which classifies an officer’s use of the restraint as a class C felony, punishable by up to 15 years in prison. The bill was named for the black Staten Island resident who was killed by the maneuver in 2014, despite the restraint being banned by the NYPD in 1993.
The City Council hosted a hearing June 10 to discuss a similar bill to criminalize chokeholds by the police, which was introduced by Councilmember Rory Lancman (D-Fresh Meadows) following Garner’s death. The bill would appear within a legislative package that also includes a disciplinary matrix for law enforcement, or clear guidelines for punishment; requires officers to always keep their badge numbers visible; and overhauls the NYPD’s existing Early Intervention system and replaces it with one that identifies problematic officers and transparent reporting.
The final bill in the package would reaffirm the right to record police activity in public spaces, as guaranteed by the First Amendment. The measure follows the recent release of Ramsey Orta from prison. Orta, who served time for possession of a weapon and drug charges, claimed he was targeted by correctional officers for videotaping Garner’s death.
This bill has 35 co-sponsors, enough to override a veto by Mayor de Blasio should he choose to exercise it, according to Council Speaker Corey Johnson (D-Manhattan).
“I want to be clear: these reforms are long overdue, and it is not the end of our work to change policing in New York City. We can’t let this moment pass, the same way we have done over and over again,” he said in a statement.
U.S. House Democrats are also seeking to pass the Justice in Policing Act, which would allow individuals to recover damages when police violate their constitutional rights, create a National Police Misconduct Registry to prevent police from changing places to avoid accountability, ban racial and religious profiling and limit transfer of military equipment to the police department.
Senate Republicans released a draft for their own legislative package Tuesday evening, which requires de-escalation training for cops, a system for sharing officers’ records and adding “conspiracy to commit a hate crime” to the criminal code, among other measures.
Defunding the NYPD
As outlined by de Blasio’s proposed 2021 fiscal year budget, the NYPD was allotted $5,644,654 as of May 14. The Budget Justice Campaign noted that the budget is larger than those for health, homeless services, youth development and workforce development combined.
The high number fell under scrutiny after community initiatives, such as the Summer Youth Employment Program, were completely eliminated in an effort to accommodate fiscal shortfalls caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“This morning we committed to move resources from the NYPD to youth and social services as part of our City’s budget,” de Blasio tweeted June 7. “Our young people need to be reached, not policed. We can do this AND keep our city safe.”
Some protesters have called for a complete uprooting of the current NYPD and replacing the department with a new system, similar to what city councilmembers in Minneapolis have proposed.
The new model, according to Minneapolis Council President Lisa Bender, would have police focus on community safety needs rather than on pursuit of crime. The shift follows an analyzing of consitutent 911 calls, which were largely for mental health, health, EMT and fire services.
A NextGenAmerica petition, titled “Defund & Demilitarize the Police,” advocates for the ideals of the Minneapolis model for the entire country, stating “Weapons of war should never be used to police our communities. We cannot accept the continued normalization of state violence against Black people that has gone on for centuries. A militarized police force only serves to terrorize our communities and doesn’t make us any safer.”
NYPD accountability
Protesters and activists have turned toward online platforms such as Change.org and thepetitionsite.com to pressure law enforcement to punish officers who have been accused of misconduct. The combined pressure with video evidence of some police officers behaving inappropriately has resulted in some instances of repercussions, such as the arrest of Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis officer who held his knee against Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes.
The officer was charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter on May 29, four days after Floyd’s death. Rather than quell protesters’ demands for justice, it ignited further calls for the arrest of other officers involved in the deaths of other black Americans.
One petition, “Justice for Breonna Taylor,” had 6,216,741 signatures of its 7,500,000 goal as of June 10 and called for the arrest of the Louisville, Ky., Police Department’s John Mattingly, Brett Hankison and Myles Cosgrove, who allegedly shot and killed the EMT worker as she slept in her home.
