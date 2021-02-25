On Feb. 9, a man verbally accosted an Asian woman in Astoria, following her and repeatedly asking why Chinese people eat dogs. A week later, a man in Flushing aggressively pushed an older Asian woman to the ground. She required stitches to close the gash on her forehead.
Hate crimes against Asian-Americans are on the rise in New York City. Racially charged incidents against the community rose by 33 percent between 2019 and 2020.
Elected officials and community leaders gathered at Borough Hall Feb. 22 to reject the racism that began mounting at the beginning of the pandemic. Queens Borough President Donovan Richards partially blamed then-President Trump for his anti-Asian rhetoric — by referring to the virus as the “Wuhan virus” and “Kung Flu,” Trump was effectively blaming Asians for infecting Americans, resulting in the surge of targeted violence.
“A virus that has been in our midst long before Covid-19 came to town — that virus is called hate ... This plague of prejudice is running much too rampant, just like it’s been for generations,” Richards said.
The Flushing attack gained national attention after actress Olivia Munn shared a video of the assault on social media. One witness claimed the assailant threw a box of spoons at her and yelled slurs before he shoved her to the ground in a seemingly unprovoked attack. The 52-year-old was taken to the hospital and her alleged assaulter, identified as 47-year-old Patrick Mateo, was charged with assault and harassment.
City Councilmember Peter Koo (D-Flushing), who lives just a few blocks away from the latter incident, recalled his own attack last April. Three men followed him into his apartment lobby, hit him on the back of the head and attempted to rob him. Koo said he didn’t suspect it was a hate crime at the time, but was forced to reconsider the perpetrators’ motivations in light of growing Anti-Asian hate.
In response to the rising attacks, the NYPD created the Asian Hate Crime Task Force in August.
“Hate is not tolerated. Violence is not tolerated. The days our Asian-American neighbors take [this hate] — those days are over. New York City will hold you accountable,” Deputy Inspector Stewart Loo, the task force’s commanding officer, said at the Monday morning conference.
Anti-Jewish hate has been profound as well, Richards pointed out. Last Thursday, a swastika was found scrawled on the Rego Park Jewish Center’s exterior.
The three racially motivated incidents are just the tip of the iceberg — District Attorney Melinda Katz revealed that her office is investigating 30 cases of alleged hate crimes, all from the past year.
“I want to be clear that any violence against any person is condemned in the County of Queens, but when it is motivated by hate, when it’s motivated by where folks come from, when it’s motivated by the language that you speak, when it’s motivated by anything like that in categories, it is particularly [reprehensible],” Katz said on the steps of Borough Hall. “When it occurs to one of us, it happens to all of us.”
In response to rising hate crimes motivated by Covid-19 anger, the NYPD revised its bias motivation data to include a new section: “other Corona.” A spokesperson for the Police Department told the Chronicle that 25 of the 275 reported hate crimes in 2020 were filed under the new category, and that all but one the incidents targeted Asians.
According to Hate Crime Task Force data, there were four other recorded Anti-Asian incidents unrelated to the virus in 2020. Overall hate crimes dropped about 35 percent from 2019 to 2020, with anti-black and anti-Semitic incidents decreasing 3 and 49 percent, respectively. Anti-Asian crime increased 33 percent.
“Our community has been fighting two viruses: Covid and discrimination,” said Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing) at a Feb. 18 press conference. “It is crucially important that we stand with each other and other communities to support each other. We cannot let people divide us.”
The House passed Meng’s resolution condemning all forms of anti-Asian sentiment as related to Covid–19 in September. President Biden incorporated some of Meng’s language into a December memorandum to combat bias incidents toward Asian-Americans, which Meng called an “important initial step.”
“We have to inform people on how to report a crime,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) agreed, adding that police intervention and protection are necessary. “We want to document the hate crimes.”
