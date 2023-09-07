UniverSoul Circus will be back in Queens at Roy Wilkins Park in St. Albans on Sept. 14 to Oct. 9.
The circus will offer a combination of global acts with an urban flair of music, dance and aerial stunts with a theme of “Spirit of Soul,” this year as it features performers from Antigua, Barbados, Chile, China, Cuba, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Gabon, Jamaica, South Africa and Trinidad and Tobago, alongside people from other countries in Latin America, said Hank Ernest, a UniverSoul Circus spokesman, to the Queens Chronicle.
UniverSoul founder and CEO Cedric Walker in a statement said, “With every performance, our new tent will be filled with the magic and ‘Spirit of Soul.’ We want to continually surprise and amaze. It’s crucial that EVERYONE — kids, moms, dads, and grandparents — has fun. If you leave our show with a smile and positive feelings deep in your soul, we’ve done our job.”
This year, the extravaganza will move forward with a new purple and yellow customizable Canoppia big top and Anchesi Strutture Mettalliche theater-style seating system with new multimillion-dollar lighting and a dramatic new sound system manufactured in Italy, according to a press release from the circus.
The female and male duo of ringmasters for this year are Cheyenne-Rose Daily of Trinidad and Tobago and Donald “N.O.” Long of New Orleans. Legends like Zeke the Sidekick, Sifiso the Whistleman and Fresh the Clownsss are returning and joined by a 20-person Chinese trapeze troupe never seen in the U.S., along with a gravity-defying hand-balance duo from the Dominican Republic and a thrilling roller-skating act from Cuba.
Other acts include souped-up motorcycles flipping, whipping and somersaulting in mid-air, a Caribbean Carnival with Moko Jumbie stilt dancers, Fire Limbo Benders, gravity-defying acrobats on the Wheel of Death, daredevils on the high wire and costumed dancers.
Tickets are on sale at ticketmaster.com.
People interested in learning more about the upcoming performances may visit universoulcircus.com.
If you are not able to make it to any of the shows in the World’s Borough, the circus will also have performances in the Bronx at Orchard Beach from Oct. 12 to Nov. 5.
