Volunteers from throughout the Astoria region came out on June 17 to participate in a cleanup and sprucing up of the playing field and grounds at Whitey Ford Field.
Neil Herdan, who co-chairs Friends of Whitey Ford Field with Ford’s granddaughter, Blair Clancy, said volunteers included students from Frank Sinatra High School, Councilwoman Tiffany Cabán’s office, youth baseball and softball leagues and the Old Astoria Neighborhood Association. Parks Department employees also cleared some trash, weeds and shrubs.
Ford, a native of Astoria, was nicknamed “The Chairman of the Board.” He had a Hall of Fame career as a lefthanded pitcher for the New York Yankees from 1950 to 1967. He won a record 10 World Series games and the 1961 Cy Young Award.
— Michael Gannon
