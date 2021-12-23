Borough President Donovan Richards recently asked Councilman Eric Ulrich’s (R-Ozone Park) daughter, Lily, what she wanted to be when she grows up and without batting an eyelash she responded, “I want to be the mayor.”
One could maybe expect that answer from a 9-year-old who has only known her dad to be part of the City Council.
Ulrich was elected in a special election in February 2009, just a week after he turned 24, making him the youngest Republican on the Council and the youngest member ever from Queens.
“It helped me do a better job, but the job helped me be a better person,” Ulrich told the Chronicle this week.
He served 12 and a half years due to a term-limit extension granted during the Bloomberg administration. In fact, he was on the Council when many high-level officials who have since moved on to other roles were on the Council, as well, he noted, including Mayor de Blasio, District Attorney Melinda Katz, Attorney General Letitia James and state Sen. John Liu.
“I served with both Vallones, Peter and Paul, both Weprins, David and Mark,” Ulrich said. “Because of my personal relationships with some of these other folks that moved up or moved on to higher office, I was able to use that for the benefit of my constituents ... I never let party differences get in the way.”
Throughout his tenure, he said, he delivered more than a hundred million dollars in capital funding to his district.
“Politics is like making sausages,” he said. “It looks great on the plate at the diner and it tastes great when you eat it, but boy, you don’t want to see how it’s made.”
He said the legislation he is proudest of is the bill he introduced that established the city Department of Veterans Services.
“This is an important constituency that often feels overlooked, forgotten or unappreciated,” he said.
Ulrich also noted the bills following Hurricane Sandy that made it easier for people to rebuild and modify their homes.
What he enjoyed, he said, were the “less sexy” aspects of being a councilmember, like getting Cross Bay Boulevard repaired.
“I really enjoyed being the custodian of the community — cleaning up the place and making it more clean and green and more aesthetically pleasing,” he said.
The only regret he said he has is not taking better care of himself. Ulrich publicly announced his struggle with alcohol and recently celebrated eight months sober.
“If my experience could serve as an example to help others, I was very happy to do it,” said Ulrich.
With most of his adult life spent in city politics, he said he is using this new chapter to teach his daughter an example.
“I’ve used this to teach my daughter about the importance of change and how sometimes change is good — that it’s OK for situations to change and for careers to change, and that we have to be resilient and we have to be strong people and that we have to roll with the punches.”
As for big changes, Ulrich is expected to join the team of Mayor-elect Eric Adams.
“That’s a wrap!” Ulrich tweeted after his last City Council meeting. “As Frank Sinatra says, “the best is yet to come ...”
He has said he is excited to pass the torch to Councilwoman-elect Joann Ariola, who will maintain the red seat in the district and continue many of his policies, including the cleanup of Jamaica Bay and a commitment to schools and quality-of-life issues.
“Given her background in civics and raising her own family here, Joann really is going to take this to the next level,” he said.
“Joann is a lot more likeable than I am in some ways,” Ulrich laughed, citing his dry sense of humor and gruff personality.
“If you don’t have good schools and a safe community, that’s when you see the for-sale signs going up,” Ulrich said. Throughout her campaign, Ariola promised to prevent a “mass exodus” from the neighborhood.
Ulrich added that he could not have done it without his staff, whom he is very proud of.
“People may not remember the bills I’ve passed but they will remember the quality-of-life things that we did,” he said.
