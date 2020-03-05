A splendid time was guaranteed for all at the recent concert of Beatles classics on classical instruments held at St. Michael’s Cemetery in East Elmhurst, and the show turned out to be way beyond compare.
Several musicians come together every year for the free event at the cemetery. This year’s performers, top, were Philipp Petkov, left, on piano; Vartan Mailiantc, on violin; Olga Turkina, the leader of the group, on violin; Alexandra Andreyeva, on viola; Daniel Leon, on French horn; and a cellist, who did not wish to be named.
Above, the crowd makes like they’re kids watching “The Ed Sullivan Show” in February 1964.
Tomorrow never knows, and it’ll be a long and winding road until next year’s show, but if you can get back to St. Michael’s, the music of the Fab Four will be something to hear once again, within you and without you.
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
