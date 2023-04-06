Northeast Queens bid farewell to a community staple as the Bayside Diner closed its doors on March 28.
The restaurant’s owners attributed the shuttering to the economy and the continued impact of the pandemic.
“Unfortunately, due to inflation and the lasting effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on small businesses we are forced to close our doors permanently,” a notice on the Northern Boulevard restaurant’s website says. It was also posted on the diner’s door.
“It has been an absolute privilege serving the Bayside community over these many years and we will never forget the love and support our customers and employees have shown us.”
Calling the diner’s closure “a real loss,” Councilmember Vickie Paladino (R-Whitestone) said in a statement, “This is yet another sad consequence of our city’s deeply flawed Covid policy, whose negative impact we will continue to feel for many more years.”
Numerous Queens diners have closed in recent years, both before and in the time since the pandemic. Briarwood’s Flagship Diner and the Shalimar in Rego Park closed in 2018, and in 2019, both the Terrace Diner in Bay Terrace and Kane’s in Flushing shuttered. And just last year Mike’s Diner in Astoria closed, as did the T-Bone Diner in Forest Hills, though the Queens Ledger reported in January it will reopen next summer. Many more shutdowns predated those.
Before it was the Bayside Diner, the greasy spoon was previously known as the Copper Penny. The diner served customers for more than 45 years before closing in 2010; it reopened under new ownership in 2011.
Bayside Hills Civic Association President Michael Feiner said he and his wife, Eileen, became regulars during the pandemic.
“For about the past two years we were there just about every Wednesday and became very friendly with the staff,” he told the Chronicle via email.
Feiner was not the only one disappointed by the news. It was met with an outpouring of posts on numerous area Facebook pages, nearly all of them disappointed to hear of the longtime institution’s closure.
“[I] was there less than two weeks ago, never suspecting it w[ould] be the last time,” one commenter wrote. “Good luck to all.”
“I’m sorry to hear that,” wrote another. “I had many great meals with my friends and family there. It was my kids’ favorite place to eat.”
Other comments were not quite as wholesome. “Many drunk nights eating burgers and fries in the 80’s and 90’s and some other stuff happening in there that I won’t bring up and then walking a few feet home,” one read. “... Great memories.”
