Students in the Fine Arts Department at The Mary Louis Academy in Jamaica Estates recently won multiple honors in the 2023 Scholastic Art and Writing Awards, billed as the nation’s longest-running and most prestigious recognition program for creative teens.
For the first time, a TMLA student received an award for animation, as Eliza Pikulinski won a silver key for her film “Awestruck.”
Alina Charles also earned a silver key for her artwork titled “Basement’s Tifi,” and an honorable mention for a separate drawing and illustration piece titled “Virtue.” Fiona Sheahan was awarded a silver key for “Fingerprint Dissection.” Ciara Davila received an honorable mention for her drawing and illustration “Don’t Judge Me.” Dalia O’Keeffe got an honorable mention for her drawing and illustration “Lost to Time.” Hanna Vojar was awarded a silver key for her mixed-media submission titled “Schola Vita Sanguinis,” and an honorable mention in poetry for “What Was She Wearing.” And Ariana Tolentino earned an honorable mention for her painting “Ultima Lux.”
Here celebrating TMLA’s showing in the art and writing competition are art teacher Sarah Pettitt, left, Fine Arts Chairperson Brian Siemers, students Pikulinski, Davila, Sheahan and Charles, art teacher Kathleen Lynch, school Principal Ann O’Hagan-Cordes and, in front, students Vojar, left, O’Keeffe and Tolentino.
