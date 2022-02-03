A candlelight vigil was held Monday for Det. Jason Rivera and Police Officer Wilbert Mora of the 32nd Precinct at the 113th Precinct at 167-02 Baisley Blvd. in Rochdale.
Mora’s funeral was held on Wednesday at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Manhattan.
Mora, 27, was one of two officers slain after responding to a domestic violence call Jan. 21 at 119 W. 135 St. near Malcolm X. Blvd. in Harlem, just minutes away from their the 32nd Precinct at 250 W. 135 St.
A separate funeral was held at the cathedral for his partner, Rivera, 22, on Jan. 28.
“The senseless slayings of Detective Rivera and Officer Mora — two public servants who dedicated their careers to inclusive, community-first policing — was a gut-punch felt across New York City, including right here in Queens,” Borough President Donovan Richards said in a statement on Feb. 2.
Rivera was one of the youngest cops to die in the line of duty since the murder of PO Edward Byrne, 22, of the 103rd Precinct on Feb. 28, 1988.
Byrne was killed while guarding a witness in a drug case in South Jamaica and was honored with an official renaming of 91st Avenue on 168th Street to Police Officer Eddie Byrne Avenue on the 30th anniversary of his death in 2018 by his precinct.
At Monday’s event, faith leaders from the Muslim, Sikh, Jewish and Christian communities and the full force of the 113th Precinct stood in the frigid cold to honor Rivera and Mora along with residents, elected officials and other community leaders.
The event organizer was Garfield Towler, president of the 113th Precinct Community Council.
“We just wanted to show respect for the police officers,” said Towler. “We know that it is a difficult time right now in our city ... I want the family to know that we are praying for them. We know that it is a difficult time for them. [Rivera] was a young man of just 22 years old.”
The captain and executive officer of the 113th Precinct felt good about the support from the community at the vigil.
“May God bless the souls of Det. Rivera and Police Officer Mora, the 113th Precinct and the residents of the 113th Precinct,” said Capt. Christopher Diakonikolas.
Chaplain Artrelle Raydine Merriwether-Hunter, an NYPD clergy liaison said, “We need a change.”
“We need a correction on these streets,” said Merriwether-Hunter. “We need a true paradigm shift. Why? Because it is for the greater good of everybody.”
Eric Roberts, a Rochdale resident, was sad to learn about what happened to the officers. He blamed the shooting on looser bail reform laws.
“I don’t want to see a repeat of that,” said Roberts. “All the criminals know they can do what they want and there are no consequences. Bail reform needs to change.”
The suspect, Lashawn McNeil, who died from his injuries after being shot by PO Sumit Sulan, was previously arrested five times and was out on probation from a 2003 felony narcotics charge, according to CBS. He also illegally purchased the gun he used to kill Mora and Rivera.
Sulan, a rookie cop, hails from Queens.
State Sen. Leroy Comrie (D-St. Albans) said he was “heartbroken” over the shooting.
“My condolences, thoughts and prayers are with these officers and their families,” Comrie said in a statement. “Here in Southeast Queens, we know that there is a problem with illegal guns getting into the wrong hands and the havoc they cause to communities. Since my time in the NYC Council, my colleagues and I have worked to address gun violence as a public health crisis by seeking to not only employ immediate fixes, but also to remedy the systemic issues that can lead to gun violence.”
The NYPD posted on its Twitter page “Fidelis Ad Mortem,” which translates to “faithful unto death” after their passing.
