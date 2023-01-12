Fresh off a photo-finish re-election that went to a recount and legal wrangling, South Queens state Assemblywoman Stacey Pheffer Amato (D-Rockaway Park) was sworn in for her fourth term this week.
“I am honored to return to the Assembly and fight for the people of the 23rd Assembly District,” Pheffer Amato said in a statement. “I love my community and am committed to ensuring that their voices will be heard! My sleeves are rolled up and I look forward to continuing to solve problems, bring resources to the people, and pass legislation that helps New Yorkers.”
In a press release, she touted her service to women, public employees, senior citizens and veterans especially.
Pheffer Amato defeated Republican challenger Tom Sullivan by just 15 votes, a margin determined nearly two months after Election Day. On Nov. 8, before absentee ballots were counted and the race went to court, Sullivan had been up by 246 votes.
The Assembly voted unanimously to seat Pheffer Amato and gave her a standing ovation.
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
