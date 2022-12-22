Once again, our readers and supporters made the Chronicle’s annual toy drive a success, and brightened the holidays for numerous children living in city shelters.
Above, Assemblyman Ed Braunstein, his Chief of Staff Suzanne Monteverdi and Community Relations Director Amber Yoon gather donations in Braunstein’s Bayside office.
At right, Greg Modica, owner of RPM Baseball in Maspeth, and Strength and Conditioning Director Frank Duffy brought their donations to a shelter personally.
Thanks also to Lynn Mera of Glendale and John Lynch of Middle Village for donating.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.