Diane Marzuillo, left, Artur Tworek and Stephen Almarines of the Kiwanis Club of Middle Village here add turkeys to complete bags of Thanksgiving dinners collected and distributed in the club’s 11th annual holiday food drive.
The effort benefited needy families in Middle Village, Glendale, Ridgewood and Rego Park.
Partners in the effort included Cross County Savings Bank, Christ the King High School and Village Barn, along with numerous donors and volunteers from the community.
