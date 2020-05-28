RED Day has been a longstanding tradition of Keller Williams Liberty Realty, marked by the second Thursday of May, in which the Ozone Park organization gives back to its community. Restrictions caused by the pandemic didn’t slow down this year’s commemoration, but did force the realty group to shift its focus onto serving neighborhood essential workers.
“It was really, really fun. And it’s very satisfying,” said Sakina Pecchillo, director of agent services. “People were wearing masks, but you could tell they were still smiling and appreciative ... It was the best way to show that even though we’re apart we can still be a community.”
With funds raised through donations, Keller Williams partnered with D’Angelo’s Italian Sausage and Pepper Truck to provide meals to seven different essential facilities on May 14: FDNY’s Engine 285/Ladder 142, Engine 331/Ladder 173 and Engine 286/Ladder 135, West Hamilton Beach Volunteer Fire Department and Ambulance Corps, NYPD’s 102nd Precinct, Long Island Jewish Forest Hills-Northwell Health and Flushing Hospital Medical Center’s EMS Office.
“We got to Engine 331, we handed off the food, we thanked them and they started applauding us,” said Pecchillo. “So, we stood on each side applauding each other!”
The leftover funds raised will be donated to area food pantries.
“RED Day was formed in honor of Mo Anderson — The person who came up with the KW culture, so in honor of her birthday we give back to the community,” said Pecchillo, noting the realty company’s value of “God, Family then business,” as well as a multitude of other ideals. Pecchillo said that the added loss of a team member to COVID-19 made this year’s commemoration much more compelling.
“We wanted to make sure we still gave back to the community, but we wanted to honor Subhas Ramroop,” she said. “You could dig deep and not have anything bad to say about him. He was great.”
RED acts as an acronym for renew, energize and donate, as well as the company’s color, and the day is spent giving back to the community. In 2019, Keller Williams visited the Heart Home, where representatives spent the day playing and educating special needs children. The year before, the team hosted a carnival for the special needs children of PS 63. Because of social distancing guidelines, the team knew they wouldn’t be able to gather in the same way as in years past, but gave back in any way they could.
“Some [facilities] were close to the office. Others were chosen because we knew someone who worked there,” Pecchillo said on choosing which facilities to visit for RED Day, adding that a firefighter of the “Myrtle Turtles,” or Engine 286/Ladder 135, had previously been an agent with the company. “It’s mostly calling around to see who would accept anything, and who had trouble finding food.”
Although RED Day had come and gone, Pecchillo said it is important for the community to know that Keller Williams is still available to everyone.
“We’re here,” she said. “Our office is technically closed, but we’re still here for people. If they want to reach out, they can call our office number and do so.”
Those interested in doing so can reach the realty group at (718) 848-7800.
