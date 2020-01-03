112th Pct. makes major gun bust

The 112th Precinct confiscated high-powered pellet rifles and handguns ranging from 9 mm to .38-caliber firearms in a Forest Hills apartment building last Friday.

“Those weapons would have done some serious damage in the hands of the wrong people and it’s just shocking to see that somebody could have that many guns anywhere,” said Capt. Jonathan Cermeli, the precinct’s commanding officer. “There’s no need for that type of firepower anywhere.”

The precinct received information that a person was keeping multiple firearms in the apartment and in an additional room in the building at 99-06 67 Road.

Cermeli met with the field intelligence officer and special operations team and determined the information was credible.

The Queens District Attorney’s Office gave them an emergency search warrant for firearms and the precinct coordinated with the Emergency Services Unit.

Last Friday morning, the team went to the apartment. The man they were looking for wasn’t there but his wife was.

Elizaveta Zlatkis, 31, was charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the first- second-, third- and fourth-degree, acting in a manner injurious to a child less than 17, and eight counts of violation of local law for the ammunition, according to police.

Two children, ages 5 and 11, were taken to their grandparents home, the captain said.

Cermeli said the suspect’s absence was an “unfortunate coincidence,” adding that he doesn’t believe the man knew the police were on the way.

“I think he would’ve removed the firearms had he known,” Cermeli said.

There were about 12 handguns and the high-powered pellet rifles, which do not use gunpowder and therefore are not regular firearms, but are not BB guns either, Cermlei said. They are often used for hunting small animals. There were various amounts of ammunition in different calibers. Two imitation pistols were also taken.

An arrest warrant is out for the suspect, who Cermeli said told police he would turn himself in when they called but hasn’t done so. Police are still investigating why the suspect had such an arsenal.

“We’re in the process of hunting him down,” Cermeli said.

The captain said he hasn’t seen a gun bust of this magnitude since taking command of the 112th Precinct in July 2018. “One gun off the street is a great success and could potentially save the life of an innocent civilian or a police officer,” Cermeli said. “But getting that many guns off the street, I believe it’s such a great day for everybody who lives in New York City and the police officers as well ... That many guns can only be there for nefarious purposes and only harm people.”

He said it’s a reality that weapons can be anywhere, and that he always tells his officers “never to get complacent” while responding to a call.

“No matter where you work, you don’t know what’s behind that door ... They could be going there on a domestic violence job or just a noise dispute and you never know, there could be somebody back there with an arsenal of firearms and they might think you’re there for that reason,” Cermeli said.