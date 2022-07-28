Just over six weeks ago, Justin Sanchez accepted his diploma from Monsignor McClancy Memorial High School in East Elmhurst.
Last week, he was named the Texas Rangers’ 18th-round pick in the MLB Draft.
Thomas Cloonen, McClancy’s varsity baseball coach, was thrilled for Sanchez, whom he coached for three years.
“I think he’s gonna be successful, not only on the field, but off of it as well,” he said. “We wish him nothing but the best.”
Though he was tapped in one of the later rounds of the draft, the Brooklyn native has an edge as a left-handed pitcher. Cloonen said Sanchez’s fastball tops out at 92 miles per hour. That’s nothing to sneeze at, especially at the high school level. He also throws a changeup and a curveball.
Cloonen attributed Sanchez’s success to his strong work ethic. “He put in a lot of work from his junior year to his senior year to put himself in a position to get that phone call,” he told the Chronicle, “so all the credit in the world to him.”
He also praised Sanchez’s composure on the mound. “If you walk down to the field when he’s pitching, you wouldn’t know if he’s throwing a no-hitter or if he gave up seven runs,” Cloonen said. “He has great body language, he handles adversity well. As a coach, that’s what you want.”
Whether Sanchez will sign with the Rangers is an open question; he had previously committed to pitch for the University of South Florida. Asked about that, Cloonen said, “I’m sure he’s gonna make the best decision for him and his family.” Sanchez did not respond to the Chronicle’s query.
