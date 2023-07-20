The City Council voted 49-0 last Thursday to provide civil service exams to detainees held in jail for 10 days or more once the borough-based lockups designed to replace Rikers Island are operating.
The bill — which will not be implemented until 2027 — also requires that the inmates be given information about the exams by the city and allows the Department of Citywide Administrative Services to waive the fee for anyone who takes one in jail or within a year of being released.
Mayor Adams’ office said via email that the bill “will become law,” but not whether that would be through his signing it or by his doing nothing for 30 days, passively enacting it. Asked in a follow-up which it will be, a spokesperson did not immediately respond.
Council Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica) said the bill is important for employment equity.
“It is critical that we continue to expand equitable access to opportunities for all New Yorkers to enter our city’s workforce,” Adams said in an announcement of the bill’s passage. “This legislation will strengthen the pathway to civil service for justice-involved New Yorkers and provide information to those who wish to learn more about the exam process. I first introduced this legislation in my State of the City last year, and I am proud that the Council is passing it today.”
The office of Councilman Bob Holden (D-Maspeth) noted that neither the Department of Correction nor the Department of Citywide Administrative Services, which administers the tests, objected to the measure, Int. 645, in testimony.
“If we want folks to get out of jail and be productive members of society, allowing them to take the exam and potentially get work with the city is a good thing,” Holden Chief of Staff Daniel Kurzyna said via email last Friday.
The bill was co-sponsored by 14 members of the Council, led by Adams and including, in Queens, Councilwomen Julie Won (D-Long Island City) and Selvena Brooks-Powers (D-Laurelton). Councilman Francisco Moya (D-Corona) did not vote on it, and Councilwoman Kamillah Hanks (D-Staten Island) was absent.
In addition to being given the exams in jail, detainees will be provided with study materials and practice tests. The measure also will require the city to report on the number of inmates taking the exams every year — beginning in January 2025, despite the plan to not start giving the tests until 2027.
The fees for civil service exams posted on the city’s website this week range from $47 for a special officer, someone who handles physical security, safety, loss prevention and maintenance of order, to $101 for an oiler, someone who lubricates power plant and construction equipment.
Asked why the bill will only apply to people in the future jails and not those on Rikers Island today, the Council Speaker’s Office said it will take until 2027 to get the program up and running.
“Intro. 645 removes obstacles to civil service exams and makes study material more widely available to justice-involved New Yorkers, which will expand opportunities for economic stability and success when they return to their communities,” a Council spokesperson said via email. “The agreed-upon timeline for the implementation of this critical legislation will provide time for City agencies to design a program that can be properly implemented in the borough-based jail system by 2027.”
One section of the bill says detainees held in any city jail may take the exams, but another says that particular subdivision does not take effect until Rikers is shut down.
