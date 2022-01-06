One of the main tenets of the city’s “Stay Safe and Stay Open” plan for students to return to school after the holiday break was that at-home rapid tests would be provided for anyone exposed to someone who tested positive for Covid.
But many parents are finding that it is not that simple.
Rafael Lena is a father to a fourth-grader in District 28. He was informed after school on Monday that his son was exposed to someone who tested positive but because it was after school, he was not given a test and was told to return the next day.
“It felt very weird that essentially there’s a positive case in the class and they’re still going to go to school because there’s this no quarantining approach now,” said Lena.
“They also don’t have the one thing we were told they would have, which is a way to test rapidly. It seems like quite a big hole in their system.”
Lena said that one of his son’s fourth-grade classes was down to eight kids in attendance on Monday. He would keep his son home but worries about the repercussions of an unexcused absence.
“They were thinking in sort of a fantasy world that we’re going to find out about positive tests between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.,” he said. “But what happens if they find out at 5 o’clock that all those kids were exposed? And there is a no-quarantining policy. So all those kids, including some who could theoretically be positive, are going back into school tomorrow to get the tests that would tell them whether they can continue to go back to school.”
He said he does not blame the school but wants clear rules that make sense instead of leaving individual parents and schools to decide for themselves.
“They made a decision to not quarantine and I’m sure there’s political pressure to follow through on that,” Lena said. “They’re letting their end goal dictate what happens rather than what the situation is on the ground. The virus doesn’t care about your end goals,” he added.
Dr. Dave Chokshi, the city’s health commissioner, has stated that an estimated 98 percent of close contacts in schools do not end up testing positive for Covid.
Elected officials have weighed in on the current situation and needs in schools.
State Sen. John Liu (D-Bayside), chair of the Senate’s Committee on NYC Education, said the reopening plan “was done as best it could be.”
“Despite this onslaught of Omicron and fears of the worst, schools reopened as best as they could. Although there were lots of problems, there are many more parents who are happy that their kids were able to go back to school.”
Liu noted that there is “plenty of room for improvement” including addressing the scarcity of at-home tests.
In the beginning of the school year, Liu introduced legislation that would require districts to offer a remote learning option if their area meets certain transmission criteria, a policy that Lena would like to see.
“I’ve seen indications that they are making preparations to prepare to provide that option,” said Liu.
Many parents have reported voluntarily keeping their kids home from school as a precaution. Liu acknowledged parents’ fear.
“As a parent myself, I would never second-guess how a parent feels about the safety of their own child, which is why the remote options should be available.”
Valerie E., a Queens mother to a pre-K student, found herself in a unique situation since her daughter is not yet eligible for the vaccine and testing is not available for her grade level. Valerie, who preferred not to share her full name, has kept her daughter home since Dec. 17.
“I’m not impressed with the mitigations that New York City schools have put into place,” she said. “They still aren’t testing pre-K, so I don’t know that I would be entitled to test kits as a pre-K parent.”
Queens elected officials have recently called for increased testing sites for children under 4 years old.
“Pediatric hospitalizations are on the rise and while it does seem like Covid is more mild in children, and that is a really great thing, I can’t imagine trying to tell the parent of a kid who is in the ICU that Covid is more mild in children,” said Valerie
Valerie said she would like a remote option in place as well as testing at least once a week for all school-aged children.
“I’m very upset for her that she’s not able to go in person right now. There’s so much talk about the importance of mental health, social and emotional health for children, and I think that is all very important but I also think that none of that matters if their physical health is not in place.”
Having the opportunity to connect with her teacher and classmates remotely would make a world of difference at the moment, she said. She said that her daughter’s teacher told her on Monday that “a large portion of the class was not going to be in this week.”
Other Queens parents, including Assemblywoman Alicia Hyndman (D-Springfield Gardens), have not had the same experience this week.
On Tuesday, Hyndman tweeted, “Parents stay away from misleading headlines [regarding Mayor Adams] v. NYC teachers. Pay attention to your child’s school. My child’s bldg had a normal opening yesterday.”
On Tuesday she followed up, “Someone tested positive in my child’s public school so a COVID test was sent home. Test was negative, back to school we go. Focus on your building.”
As of Tuesday, 8,743 students and 3,980 staff tested positive, according to city data.
Mayor Adams has defended the choice to reopen. “I’m not going to allow the hysteria to prevent the future of my children receiving a quality education,” he said Tuesday on CNN.
