Registration for the next New York City Police Department exam is underway, with the test set for Dec. 15.
“Be the change you want to see in your community, join the NYPD!” the department says on its Facebook recruitment page.
Taking the test to become one of New York’s Finest is free. The details one needs to know are available via nypdrecruit.com.
Clicking on the “Police Officers” tab on that page brings one to a site that gives a brief description of the NYPD and has links to other pages. One allows a candidate to register for the exam. Another, for the Department of Citywide Administrative Services, lets people check out all upcoming tests for city jobs. Clicking on “See the upcoming exams” under “Open Competitive Exams for Anyone” gives the opportunity to learn more details about the police exam or those for other city jobs.
A notice of examination outlines the job of police officer, including the starting salary of $42,500, which reaches $85,292 after five and a half years on the job. The requirements to apply include either 60 college credits or two years’ military service.
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
