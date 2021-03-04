The Mets announced Monday that the team will wear a No. 41 patch on the right arm of both home and road uniforms in 2021 to honor Tom Seaver, the legendary pitcher who died Aug. 31, 2020 at 75.
Known as “The Franchise,” Seaver holds the all-time Mets records for wins, earned run average, strikeouts, innings pitched, games started, complete games and shutouts.
Seaver pitched 12 of his 20 seasons in the majors with the Mets and led the team to the 1969 World Series title and 1973 National League pennant.
The right-hander was 1967 NL Rookie of the Year and a Cy Young winner in 1969, 1973 and 1975. He was a 12-time All-Star and was elected to the Hall of Fame in 1992 with a then-record 98.84 percent of the vote.
The team made the announcement about the patch before their first spring training game and tweeted an image of it.
— David Russell
