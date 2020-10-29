Dueling groups who have been anxiously waiting for months to learn about how competitive school admissions will change this year took to the steps of City Hall last Friday to lobby the city Department of Education on what will happen to the admissions process over the next year.
Tensions flared as the two advocacy groups held competing rallies over the city DOE’s impending decision about whether to change the rules for specialized high schools and gifted and talented program admissions.
Advocacy group PLACE NYC, Parent Leaders for Accelerated Curriculum and Education, which advocates for maintaining the admissions tests for the schools that use them, initially organized the rally to gain support from city and state lawmakers.
But Teens Take Charge, a student-led organization with the goal of doing away with the Specialized High School Admissions Test to address the disproportionately low enrollment of black and Hispanic students offered in the city’s “elite eight,” staged a surprise counterprotest to push officials to suspend the admissions rules amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event reportedly devolved in shouting at several points interrupting speakers that included City Councilmembers Robert Cornegy (D-Brooklyn) and Ben Kallos (D-Manhattan) and state Sen. Andrew Gounardes (D-Brooklyn), local politicians who showed up to support PLACE. Brooklyn Councilmember Carlos Menchaca (D-Brooklyn), who announced his bid for mayor this week, showed up to back Teens Take Charge.
At the end of September, Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza told the Chancellors Parent Advisory Council that information about applying to gifted programs and middle and high schools would not be available until mid-to-late October. Tensions have increased as groups continue to lobby on a decision that they expect to be imminent.
“At a time of enormous uncertainty, clear and consistent communication by the DOE is more essential than ever,” wrote parents from PLACE NYC in an Oct. 8 letter to the chancellor.
The city’s affected elementary schools incorporate the city’s Gifted and Talented exam to influence admission. Screened middle and high school programs, aside from the SHSAT schools, across the city also base admissions off a combination of different factors ranging from grades to attendance and other measures.
As the decision over testing programs loom, a substantial group of Queens elected officials have shown support for PLACE’s demand for the mayor and chancellor to hold off on making any sweeping changes to the process during the pandemic.
This lists includes state Sens. John Liu (D-Flushing), Leroy Comrie (D-St. Albans) and Toby Ann Stavisky (D-Flushing); Assemblymembers Nily Rozic (D-Fresh Meadows) and Andrew Hevesi (D-Forest Hills); and Councilmembers Barry Grodenchik (D-Oakland Gardens) and Karen Koslowitz (D-Forest Hills). Several argue that the pandemic has already created enough uncertainty for parents and students, and that the city should work on expanding the programs to reach more students. While most of the legislators’ statements acknowledged racial disparities in the specialized high schools admissions, they argued that eliminating the test is not the way to address them.
“Mayor de Blasio and Chancellor Carranza have both made political statements about G&T and SHSAT that are controversial and disagreeable to many New Yorkers, but now is not a time for politics,” said Liu in a written statement.
