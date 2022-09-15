Since 2004, 12 of the 18 men’s tennis championships at the US Open have gone to either Rafael Nadal (four), Novak Djokovic (three) or Roger Federer (five), the top three male Grand Slam winners in history.
Since 1999, eight of the 24 women’s titles have been won by Serena Williams (6) and her sister, Venus. Serena Williams’ 23 Grand Slam titles trail only Margaret Court’s 24.
Venus Williams, 40, has announced her retirement, while her sister is 42. Federer, 41, and Nadal, 36, both missed or had to withdraw from a major this year with injuries. Djokovic is 35.
Enter Inga Switak, 21, who last week won her third Grand Slam last week with her first US Open, and Carlos Alcaraz, 19, claiming his first major ever.
Whether or not that officially represented a changing of the guard, tennis fans from Queens in the last two weeks said they intend to enjoy the champions as long as they are here, and welcome the changeover, whenever it should come.
“It’s good for the sport. It’s good to have a change,” said Charlene Brown, a Rockaway Beach native who attended the open regularly in the 1990s. She is a Serena fan, while her husband, Leon, prefers Venus. They visited Arthur Ashe Stadium the day after Williams lost.
Charlene Brown is rooting for Coco Gauff, a semifinalist this year at age 18 and a finalist at the French Open, to excel.
“I’m also going to be watching the woman who beat Serena,” said Leon Brown of Ajla Tomljanovic, of Australia.
Bridget Nicholson of Jackson Heights will be sad to see the era end.
“I don’t know any of the younger players,” she said.
Sharon Banfield of Flushing has no such concerns. “I’m going to miss this era when it’s over,” she said. “But I’m excited to see the new up and coming players.”
Joel Drucker, a journalist and historian at large for the International Hall of Fame in Newport, RI, was direct in assessing the era.
“You have five great players with a complete and wide range of skills, each doing it under pressure,” he said. “That’s what’s so impressive. They rewrote the book.”
Fans have debated whether having a few players dominate both the men’s and women’s draws for so long has been good or bad for the sport; and speak of promising players who were unable to get into the elite ring. Drucker considers both to be nonissues.
“Nobody asks that question about football or basketball,” Drucker said. “Was Joe Montana bad for the NFL? It isn’t good or bad for tennis. It just is.”
And he said nobody from the group of five has had the effect of wrecking less-accomplished players’ careers, put in a way Mets fans can easily appreciate.
“Did Tom Seaver wreck Claude Osteen’s career? Did Johnny Bench wreck Jerry Grote’s?” he asked. “No. They all had their own careers and did well.”
As for any young guns coming up, Drucker pointed to Alcaraz and Switak.
“But I don’t think anyone is going to be stupid enough to point to any player and say ‘I think they’ll win 15 grand slams.’”
He said anything is possible, as winning a major in one’s teens such as Nadal did is still rare even among elite players. New players also may have more years at the end of their careers.
He said Nadal, Federer, Djokovic and the Williams sisters have been on the cutting edge of a new longevity in tennis in terms of things like training, fitness.
“Is 35 the new 27?” he asked.
Responding to the Chronicle in a press conference, Nadal said it has been special for him.
“It’s been a great story for our sport, having a lot of players who have achieved a lot over the last 20 years, without a doubt,” he said.
“In some ways I think it made our sport better, more popular, and created more jobs. In general I think there are more people in the world living from our sport. That says our sport is bigger than before.
“I feel proud and happy to have made a small contribution to the world of tennis. In a personal way it has been amazing to share all these years with such great champions. To be a part of this era is an absolute honor.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.