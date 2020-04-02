The Billie Jean King National Center in Flushing will be converted into a 350-bed hospital as the coronavirus crisis continues, Mayor de Blasio announced Tuesday.
“We’d all like to go back to the times when things are normal and people are out here playing tennis ... but we also know that this crisis will not go on forever,” he said.
The new hospital is expected to reach its capacity over the next three weeks, with the beds helping to relieve some of the need at NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst.
“And every time I’ve heard any projection, ‘Oh, it’s going to be over soon, don’t worry about it,’ I always say, ‘No, that’s not the truth.’ And it’s a danger to tell people something’s going to be easier than it really will be,” de Blasio said.
The space is “exactly what we need,” said Eric Wei, vice president and chief quality officer for NYC Health + Hospitals.
“We need to look outside of the four walls of our hospitals, not just tents in front of our hospitals,” he said.
Wei said the Elmhurst hospital had intubated 42 patients in the previous four days, “way more than normal” for even a level 1 trauma center.
“I’ve practiced emergency medicine for a long time and I am seeing things that I could never have imagined in terms of what this virus can do,” he said.
Wei said the Hospital for Special Surgery said it would take orthopedic-related EMS runs to Elmhurst. A call was being set up with City Hall and the FDNY on how to put it into place. Memorial Sloan Kettering in Manhattan has offered to take Elmhurst’s cancer patients and there is also capacity at Roosevelt Island Medical Center as the system makes space for COVID-19 patients.
The US Open is slated to begin with qualifying rounds on Aug. 24, with the main draw to start one week later.
“We still plan accordingly but it seems so trivial in light of what’s going on in the city and the state and the government right now,” said Danny Zausner, managing director of the US Tennis Association.
“We will continue to plan every single day as if the US Open is being hosted and hopefully we’ll be in a position in five months from today to see players actually practicing on the courts right behind us and playing in Arthur Ashe Stadium and all the other courts on the site,” he said.
De Blasio added, “From your lips to God’s ears. That would be a nice part of our comeback, wouldn’t it?”
